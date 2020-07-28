WOOSTER — The Wayne County Choral Union has awarded $500 music scholarships to two Wayne County graduating seniors. The qualifications for this scholarship are a 3.0 or higher GPA, high school transcript, and a letter of recommendation from the music teacher. The recipient of the scholarship must also be a senior at one of the Wayne County High Schools and seeking further education in music.



The 2020 recipients are: Kylie Harbert of Triway High School and Ashley Armstrong of Norwayne High School.



Throughout her high school career, Harbert has been involved in the marching band, symphonic band, Tri-County Honors Band, jazz band, pep band, hallway band, concert choir, symphonic choir, show choir, Tri-County Honor Choir, academic challenge, Student Council and student LEAD team. She also was involved in musical theater. Harbert will attend Otterbein University to study music.



Armstrong, who will attend Cedarville University to study music education, developed her love of music from listening to her dad and the family play in brass ensembles and participating in a Christmas pageant at church. She says, "My serious music study began in fifth grade when my dad bought a cornet at a garage sale and I started taking lessons." In the eighth grade she had one of three lead roles in the class musical. Throughout high school she was active in marching band, concert band, Tri-County Honors Band, jazz band and festival bands. She has assisted with the brass sections from trumpets to tubas. She has also sung in school musicals, most recently as Sister Sophia in "The Sound of Music." She has also enjoyed playing in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church orchestra and brass ensemble.



The Wayne County Choral Union is an ensemble of those who just enjoy good music and singing four-part harmony. Anyone can belong. The group will resume practices every Tuesday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Wooster United Methodist Church as soon as possible after COVID-19. The chorus typically performs two concerts a year, at Christmastime and in the spring, for personal and community enjoyment. Those interested in joining can call 330-249-1808.