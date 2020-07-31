Weather



Friday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High of 83, low of 61.



Saturday: A few morning showers, thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High of 80, low of 66.



Bakersville Homecoming



Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, The Bakersville Antique Tractor Pull scheduled for Aug.7 has been canceled. The Bakersville Volunteer Fire Dept. and Bakersville Community Park will still host the annual chicken barbecue. There will be a half-chicken available and will be drive-thru only. For information, call 330-897-5293.



Meeting notice



There will be a meeting of the Guernsey County Port Authority on Thursday, August 6, at 9 a.m., in the CIC conference room, located at 9900 Brick Church Rd., Suite 2.



Members wanted



Cambridge Main Street is currently seeking energetic individuals who are willing to work on sustaining the vibrant downtown Cambridge. Service would include, but is not limited to, meeting attendance, volunteering at events, and financial contributions. Applications are being accepted by contacting Mary Beth Sills, executive director, at 740-439-2238; by visiting www.downtowncambridge.com; online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/board-member-application-tickets-113797952740.



Southgate bridge closure!



The Ohio Department Of Transportation has reported that the Route 209-Southgate Parkway bridge, just south of Turner Ave., will be closed effective Monday, July 27 for repairs. ODOT states that the reopening of the bridge will be Monday, Aug. 10.



COVID-19 testing



Ohio Hills Health Systems is accelerating COVID-19 testing by offering viral testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until noon, and antibody testing on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 1 to 4 p.m. To ensure the safety of patients and staff, the testing is conducted in a tent in back of the Barnesville Family Health Center.



For information call 740-239-6447.



Thought of the day



Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.



Luke 23:34