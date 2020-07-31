YOUNGSTOWN — Nearly 1,400 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's spring commencement. Local graduates include:
• Luz Helena Russi Beltran of Aurora, Master of Business Administration in Business Leadership and a Graduate Certificate in Enterprise Resource Planning
• Logan Hershberger of Garrettsville, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
• Hannah White of Garrettsville, Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering
• James Frohman of Kent, Master of Arts in English
• Phillip Guidos of Streetsboro, Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering
• Brittany Hatten of Streetsboro, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
• Alyssa Carcioppolo Fabec of Streetsboro, Doctor of Physical Therapy
• Ashley Paddock of Mogadore, Master of Social Work
• Jenna Provino of Ravenna, Bachelor of Music in Music Education - Instrumental
• Jeffrey Greene of Ravenna, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
• Cali Apthorpe of Windham, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
• Brooke Lissy of Windham, Bachelor of Science in Advertising and Public Relations
• Tara Balsinger of Diamond, Bachelor of Science in Biology
• Jessica Evans of Diamond, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science