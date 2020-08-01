ZANESVILLE — Genesis HealthCare System, the longtime majority owner of Genesis Community Ambulance Service, recently acquired 100% of the service.



"The decision to acquire the remaining portion of Community Ambulance was based on our commitment to caring for our community. With this acquisition, all decisions are made locally, and more funds are kept local to support other local businesses. This also allows us to ensure all aspects of our care remain patient-focused," said Sharon Parker, chief operating officer at Genesis HealthCare System.



In 2019, Community Ambulance Service responded to over 17,000 requests for service and transported over 15,500 patients. Community Ambulance provides emergency and non-emergency medical transportation for Muskingum and Perry counties. The service has served Muskingum County since 1994 and Perry County since 2000.



For more information on the Genesis Community Ambulance Service, visit genesishcs.org.