NEW CONCORD — Out of an abundance of caution for village employees and the public, the New Concord Village Hall will be closed to the public at this time.



Use the night drop box for payments or to drop off documents. Receipts for all payments received will be mailed.



The mailing address for Village Hall is P.O. Box 10, New Concord, OH 43762 and the main phone number is 740-826-7671. You may email village staff at jjohnson@newconcord-oh.gov. State the nature of your inquiry and the appropriate staff member will contact you.



Should you require assistance from the New Concord Police Department, call 740-452-3637. For the New Concord Fire Department, call 740-291-9086. If you have an emergency, dial 9-1-1.