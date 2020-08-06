COLUMBUS — Kids love splashing in creeks and finding critters, and the new Ohio Scenic Rivers Activity book is a fun, educational way for kids to learn about water quality, stream wildlife, and discover new ways to play, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



The free activity guide invites elementary-aged children to discover the hidden world of stream creatures, known as macroinvertebrates. The guide is available for download here.



Pairing the activities with stream exploration makes the activity guide even more engaging. Written and illustrated by Northeast regional staff from the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, the booklet is a great way to learn about macroinvertebrates. Often referred to simply as "bugs," these small creatures lack a backbone and are large enough to be seen without a microscope. They include crawdads, insects, and snails.



The activity book describes some of Ohio’s macroinvertebrate’s fascinating water survival techniques. Did you know that stonefly larvae do "push-ups" to get more oxygenated water rushing past their gills? Fun facts of all kinds as well as puzzles and games fill the pages. Some bugs are more sensitive to pollution than others, so their presence is an indication that the quality of a stream is good.



The concept of using macroinvertebrates as indicators of water quality is the basis for the Ohio Scenic River’s Stream Quality Monitoring project, which launched in 1983. Scenic Rivers staff train volunteers to survey for macroinvertebrates at 136 sites on scenic rivers throughout the state.



Using a simple identification guide, volunteers record the types they find and generate a score. Scores can be tracked over time to show water quality trends or indicate problems.



The Ohio Scenic Rivers Program was established in 1968 to protect Ohio’s highest quality rivers. Since then, 15 rivers have been designated as state wild, scenic, or recreational. Scenic Rivers staff joins local communities in conservation initiatives and on-the-water public programming.



More than 30,000 people participate in Ohio Scenic Rivers programming annually, including hundreds of volunteers who assist with stream quality monitoring.



Last year, 2,900 volunteers, including many students, collected 515 samples statewide. Inviting residents to know and care for their rivers is an equally important outcome.