Weather



Friday: A few passing clouds, but mostly clear and sunny skies. High of 83, low of 59.



Saturday: Sunshine. High of 84, low of 59.



Cambridge Main Street celebration



The Cambridge Main Street annual celebration will take place Sept. 17th., at 5:30 p.m., at Francis Family Restaurant.



Members, sponsors, supporters, volunteers, and anyone interested in the economic development and historic preservation in the downtown commercial district are welcome to attend. Contact Mary Beth Sills at 740-439-2238 to reserve a seat.



Blood drive



There is an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 136 E. 8th St. There is an urgent need for all blood types. Appointments are required. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.



Southgate bridge closure!



The Ohio Department Of Transportation has reported that the Route 209-Southgate Parkway bridge, just south of Turner Ave., will be closed effective Monday, July 27 for repairs. ODOT states that the reopening of the bridge will be Monday, Aug. 10.



COVID-19 testing



Ohio Hills Health Systems is accelerating COVID-19 testing by offering viral testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until noon, and antibody testing on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 1 to 4 p.m. To ensure the safety of patients and staff, the testing is conducted in a tent in back of the Barnesville Family Health Center.



For information call 740-239-6447.



Art Walk



Guernsey County Board of DD is thrilled to announce the upcoming Art Walk. More than 15 artists have already signed up, with a few more spots available for those who are interested. The public is invited to take a walk and enjoy the art on August 14 and 15, in the Cambridge City Park. Call 740-439-4451 for more information.



Thought of the day



Serve Him with all your heart and with all your soul.



Deut. 11:13