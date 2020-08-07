(To submit items for "In Area Churches," email the information to newsroom@daily-jeff.com by Wednesday prior to the Friday publication date.)



Old Concord Pavilion concert



On Friday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m., the gospel group "Three Bridges" will be in concert at the Old Concord Pavilion at Seneca Lake.



The pavilion is located at Exit 37 off I-77 then travel St. Rt. 313 east for approx. 6 miles, just past the marina and Dockside Restaurant, the pavilion will be on the right.



At this outdoor event you will be able to social distance, wear your mask or sit in your car. You may bring lawn chairs or sit at picnic tables under the pavilion. A love offering will be taken for "Three Bridges." This nationally known trio has appeared several times on Gaither Homecoming Videos.



The concert is hosted by Ava United Methodist Church and is part of the Annual 2020 Concert Series normally held at the church.



Due to the uncertainty caused by COVID, please check the church facebook page or call 740-509-2602 or 740-732-5281 to confirm the concert.



Unity Presbyterian



Unity Presbyterian Church has reopened with services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Precautions are being taken and the following must be done: enter at 7th St. entrance only; masks must be worn (masks will be provided, if needed).



For more information, call 740-432-7308.



Church to reopen



Christ United Methodist church reopened on Sunday, June 7. For the first couple of weeks, there will be no praise band or choir, due to the 6-foot distancing protocol. Hopefully by fall this will change. Sunday classes will meet at 9:15 a.m.. if there is room for the social distancing. We thank everyone for being patient with the changes in the past and the changes coming in the near future. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. and social distancing will be maintained. We are hoping to stream the service into the fellowship hall along with having the service in the main sanctuary. If you do not feel comfortable attending under the present rules, we certainly understand. If you are medically compromised and do not wish to attend, we understand that too. We love you all and want what is best for you and your family.



Please pray for our church, our fellow parishioners, and other churches as well, as we traverse through this difficult time. Remember, God is in control, He knows where we are and what we feel. Cast your cares upon Him. Love your neighbor, your family and trust that all will be well.



Evening service time change



All are welcome to the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God with Pastor Jon Rhinehart. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.



Online services



East Richland Evangelical Friends Church is currently offering Sunday services and Wednesday Bible Study online. No services or classes are taking place in the church. Join in online for Sunday service at 8:15, 9:30 or 11 a.m. and Wednesday afternoon Pastor’s Bible Study at 1 p.m., at erfriends.com or on Facebook.com/eastrichland.



The church is located at 67885 Friends Church Road, St. Clairsville. For more information, call 740-695-0971 or email at erefc@eastrichlandfriends.com. Visit the church’s website at www.erfriends.com.



Cambridge Foursquare Church



The Cambridge Foursquare Church would like to announce a special needs, friendly ministry, featuring a new sensory room and therapy program. The church is located at 425 Clark St. For more information, call Don Boyer 814-657-2213.



Cambridge First Church of the Nazarene



The Cambridge First Church of the Nazarene, located at 530 Madison Ave., has services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The schedule of the church is as follows:



Sundays — Morning Worship, 10 a.m.



Wednesdays — Youth Group, from 6 to 8 p.m., for youth in grades 6th-12th grades. Resumes on August 5. Ladies Bible Study, at 6 p.m., resumes on August 5



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church is at 53516 Old Infirmary Road, Pleasant City. Sunday worship begins at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Pastor is Ken Hacker. For more information, call 330-550-6644.



Sermons for Sunday, August 2, 2020



Unity Presbyterian Church: "The Church: Gift & Task"



