Noble County
911/Sheriff
Tuesday, Aug. 4
9:03 a.m., ill person, Wagner Road; United Ambulance.
8:45 a.m., animal complaint, Opossum Run Road.
4:26 a.m., traffic stop, Nicholson Road.
4:01 a.m., deputy requested, Sunset Road.
3:03 a.m., lift assistance, Lakeview Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
1:12 a.m., medical transport, Columbus; United Ambulance.
12:11 a.m., suspicious activity, Rado Ridge Road.
Monday, Aug. 3
11:01 p.m., suspicious person, Pipa Road.
8:31 p.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.
6:20 p.m., telephone harassment, Bronze Heights Road.
6:09 p.m., traffic stop, Olive Street, Caldwell.
5:57 p.m., investigation, Bates Road.
5:34 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.
5:10 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.
2:39 p.m., chest pains, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.
12:51 p.m., investigation, Crooked Tree Road.
12:48 p.m., investigation, Crooked Tree Road.
12:30 p.m., keep the peace, West Street, Caldwell.
11:31 a.m., investigation, Ashton Hill Road.
10:01 a.m., robbery, Hunkadora Road; United and deputies.
8:39 a.m., medical transport, Cambridge.
8:29 a.m., animal complaint, Woodsfield Road.
6:36 a.m., alarm activation, Seneca Dam Road.
Sunday, Aug. 2
10:21 p.m., difficulty breathing, Sheepskin Ridge Road; United Ambulance.
9:47 p.m., trespassing complaint, Wagner Road.
9:15 p.m., chest pains, Maple Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
6:56 p.m., traffic stop, Mitchell Road.
6:02 p.m., parking complaint, Brown Road.
4:14 p.m., keep the peace, Brown Road.
3:07 p.m., keep the peace at a hotel, Fairground Road.
2:25 p.m., road hazard, Pine Lake Road.
1:29 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.
9:29 a.m., possible stroke, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.
2:51 a.m., fire investigation, Belford Street, Caldwell.
2:47 a.m., suspicious person, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.
1:59 a.m., unknown rescue, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
12:21 a.m., aggravated assault, Armstrong Hill Road.
Saturday, Aug. 1
11:06 p.m., alarm activation, Laughlin Trail, Pleasant City.
10:40 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Harl Weiller Road; United and deputies.
7:53 p.m., recovered property, Ashton Hill Road.
7:36 p.m., aggravated assault, Pelican Drive.
7:24 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Marietta Road.
3:19 p.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.
2:52 p.m., ill person, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.
1:08 p.m., parking complaint, Woodsfield Road.
12:53 p.m., parking complaint, East Union Hill Road.
11:59 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
11:50 a.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
8:41 a.m., special detail, Noble County Airport; United and Belle Valley FD.
6:57 a.m., auto accident, Batesville Road. No injuries reported.
2:09 a.m., traffic stop, Belle Valley.
12:09 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
Friday, July 31
11:44 p.m., disorderly conduct, Ada Street, Caldwell.
7:04 p.m., person hemorrhaging, Sanford Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
5:51 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.
4:06 p.m., domestic dispute, Lashley Road.
3:40 p.m., animal complaint, Don Wiley Road.
2:37 p.m., medical dispatch, Cambridge; United Ambulance.
12:04 p.m., domestic dispute, Lashley Road.
11:30 a.m., trespassing complaint, Novello Road.
10:33 a.m., animal complaint, Wolf Run Road.
7:36 a.m., road hazard, McConnelsville Road.
4:44 a.m., reckless driver, I-77; State Highway Patrol.
4:18 a.m., suspicious person, Main Street, Caldwell.
3:06 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Caldwell.
12:33 a.m., chest pains, Lew Martin Road; United and Summerfield FD.
Thursday, July 30
11:32 p.m., suspicious person, Fairground Road; United and deputies.
9:59 p.m., chest pains, Brown Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputy.
7:24 p.m., overdose/poisoning, Deer Road; United Ambulance.
5:10 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
5:02 p.m., medical transport; Cambridge; United Ambulance.
2:38 p.m., trespassing complaint, Marietta Street, Sarahsville.
2:34 p.m., unconscious person, Liberty Street; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.
1:41 p.m., unknown rescue, North Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.
1:14 p.m., assisted other agency, Lashley Road.
1:08 p.m., suspicious activity, West Street, Caldwell.
12:12 p.m., hit-skip accident, Main Street, Caldwell.
10:17 a.m., chest pains, Summit Avenue, Caldwell; United, Belle Valley FD and deputy.
9:18 a.m., animal complaint, Darrah Ridge Road.
6:36 a.m., breaking and entering, I-77; highway patrol.
Wednesday, July 29
11:10 p.m., aggravated assault, Fairground Road.
8:04 p.m., injury accident, Brick Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.
6:48 p.m., suspicious activity at a store, Olive Street, Caldwell.
6:10 p.m., breaking and entering, Curtis Ridge Road.
5:32 p.m., suspicious person, Spruce/Miller streets, Caldwell.
5:09 a.m., assisted other agency.
5:04 p.m., investigation, North Street, Caldwell.
4:16 p.m., suspicious person at a bank, North Street, Caldwell.
4:04 p.m., suspicious person at the laundromat, Caldwell.
4 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.
3:50 p.m., disabled vehicle, Belle Valley Road.
3:23 p.m., injury accident, Cape Horn Road.
12:10 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.
10:23 a.m., suspicious person at a store, Olive Street, Caldwell.
10:14 p.m., investigation, Mitchell Road.
10:04 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
9:22 a.m., animal complaint, Second Street, Belle Valley.
9:05 a.m., commercial fire alarm, West Hills Lane.
9:01 a.m., menacing complaint, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.
8:36 a.m., animal complaint, Horton Hollow Road.
7:49 a.m., breaking and entering, Belford Street, Caldwell.
Tuesday, July 28
10:41 p.m., firearm discharged, Main Street, Summerfield.
9:34 p.m., ill person, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
8:31 p.m., subpeona service, Dungannon Road.
5:49 p.m., injury accident, Seneca Lake Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.
5:27 p.m., theft complaint, Sycamore Street, Caldwell.
4:10 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.
2:37 p.m., trespassing complaint, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
2:26 p.m., possession of drug paraphernalia, Olive Street, Caldwell.
12:58 p.m., illegal dumping, Hunkadora Road.
12:01 p.m., animal complaint, I-77; highway patrol.
10:35 a.m., medical transport, Byesville; United Ambulance.