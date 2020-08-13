AUGUST 13, 1960



Cambridge Country Club women perform swim show for the patients at the state hospital. Among the performers are: Ellen Cogsill, Patty Noble, Barbara Zaring, Judy Tedrick, Sandra Lee and Patty Evans.



AUGUST 13, 1970



Willard Kackley reports he still has his elementary school teaching certificate, issued in Noble County in 1914.



AUGUST 13, 1980



Local officials are trying to get federal and state authorities to declare Guernsey County a disaster area, due to this week's record floods.



AUGUST 13, 1990



George Thompson prevailed when the Guernsey County Bass Club fished at Salt Fork recently. Thompson had three bass weighing 6.37



AUGUST 13, 2000



Cambridge Lodge 66 of the Free and Accepted Masons announced the 11 winners of the "Harvey and Edna Ferrier Scholarship." The recipients are Robbie Cravenor, Elissa Walters, Sheena Layman, Ronnie Welner, Justin Allen, Rene' Beardmore, Leslie Eakin, Andrea Gibson, Matthew McCauley, Kelly Saft and Patricia Stillions.