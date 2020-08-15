WEST SALEM —Taylor Dawson of West Salem was recently named the 2021 Ashland County Miss Agriculture USA Queen.



Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.



Dawson is the 20-year-old daughter of Scott and Jennifer Dawson of West Salem. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 2018 and recently graduated from the Ohio State Agriculture Technical Institute with an associate in applied science for agricultural business management. She is currently employed at the Centerra Country Store in Wooster.



Her agricultural interests include raising beef cattle on her family farm, providing assistance to 4-H youth members, and learning about the local small businesses in her community. Dawson has held two titles prior to her new title including the 2017 Ashland County Junior Fair Queen and 2019 Ashland County Miss Agriculture USA.



"I plan to travel to local small businesses and festivals around Ashland County along with nearby counties," said Dawson. "My goal in 2021 is to be able to host an event with a few local businesses where we can provide education about what agricultural is within our community."



Dawson will be competing at the state level in spring 2021 with the opportunity to continue to the National Miss Agriculture USA Competition that will be held in Ohio in June 2021.



If you would like Dawson to make an appearance at your event: info@missagricultureusa.org. For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit www.MissAgricutlureUSA.org.