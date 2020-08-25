AUGUST 25, 1960



Seventy-three students will be enrolled in the first grade at Lincoln Elementary School during the coming school year.



AUGUST 25, 1970



John Richards, 18, Guernsey Catholic Central graduate, is awarded academic/athletic scholarship to attend Davis and Elkins College.



AUGUST 25, 1980



Francis' Deli N' Restaurant, 533 Wheeling Ave., opens for business.



AUGUST 25, 1990



Holy Trinity Church paid tribute to one of its long-time parishioners on Aug. 19. Mary Burik Appreciation Day began with an 11 a.m. mass in her honor, during which the pastor, Msgr. William Yontz, presented her a proclamation from Pope John Paul.



AUGUST 25, 2000



Salesville resident Julie Watson bagged a blue ribbon for the champion Dorset market lamb recently at the Ohio State Junior Fair She beat nearly 400 other exhibitors of almost 1,000 animals for the honor.