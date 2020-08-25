The Twinsburg Historical Society’s regular open house will be at the museum, the Mail Pouch Barn and the Riley House on Sunday, Aug. 30. The buildings will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. The League of Women Voters will be on hand to help with voter registration, absentee ballot applications and poll worker information.



The Olde Thyme Fayre has two formats this year: One is virtual and one is a Scavenger Hunt in real-time. In the virtual format we will still be showcasing what people have grown or made at home, but take pictures instead of bringing them to the Barn. Email the pictures to oldethymefayre@gmail.com and we will post them on our website.



Categories are things that grow and handmade items. That could include hanging baskets, flower arrangements, produce (picked or growing), herbs, individual plants, or full landscapes. We always like sunflowers. Please limit your pictures to no more than two of each item. Handmade items could be anything knitted, crocheted, sewn, woven, painted, etc. Please include your name and a description with every picture. This is an easy to showcase your special talents without ever leaving home. Since we are not judging any thing everyone is a winner.



There will be a video available showing Kim Mazey operating the antique printing press. Lana Verbic and Carole Krupa, the ladies who create the Kids Krafts in "Charlotte’s Corner" in the Barn are still working on some craft ideas to share online. They are getting help from Charlotte’s daughter, Stephanie Wike. Check the FaceBbok page for any updates or new information. All of this will be available through a link on the website.



We will miss the bake sale but it will be back next year better than ever.



We have taped a wonderful virtual tour of the museum. It is a quick and easy walk through some of our most interesting exhibits. It will also be a way for third graders to fill out their questionnaires. It will be a permanent feature on our website. Your guides are Beverly Klimas, Bonnie Williams, Kim Barrett Mulasky, Dr. Constance J. Longmire, Veronica Hughes, Ken Roddie and filmed by Keith Harris.



The Scavenger Hunt is the only live and in person part of this year’s Olde Thyme Fayre — and there are rewards. The information, about Twinsburg’s History, of course, is found by exploring the town Square and by looking along Church St.



Questionnaires will be available on our website starting on Sept. 5, www.twinsburghistoricalsociety.org, or they may be picked up at the museum on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Sept. 13 from noon until 5 p.m. Completed questionnaires should be returned during those times and exchanged for a small prize.



Prize donors include Handel’s Ice Cream, George’s Donuts, Dairy Queen, "R" Fun House, Twila’s Treasures, 91 Nutrition, and Master Crafts.



If the weather is nice, look for us in the parking lot in front of the Barn. If not, we’ll be in the Barn or Museum. In either case, both buildings will be open for tours (with masks and distancing). And, we will be selling raffle tickets for our amazing dollhouse and quilt.



Check our Facebook page or our website www.twinsburghistoricalsociety.org for the latest information.