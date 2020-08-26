Wednesday

Aug 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added news items to its shelves:

Memorials

Nascar Stats, Facts, and Figures by Kate Mikoley. In memory of Ronald Bailey given by Mrs. Richard "Lefty" Hall.

Fishing by Philip Wolny. In memory of Darrin Shepherd given by Mrs. Richard "Lefty" Hall.

Family Is The Best Medicine by Cathy McAleese. In memory of Timmy Thornton given by

Justin, Brandi, Madyson and Kennedy Little.

Fiction

The Crow’s Call by Wanda Brunstetter. Inspirational

The K Team by David Rosenfelt. Mystery

The White Streak by Max Brand. Large Print Western

The Summer Deal by Jill Shalvis.

Cajun Justice by James Patterson.

Seeing Darkness by Heather Graham.

If I Never Met You by Mhairi McFarlane.

Choppy Water by Stuart Woods.

Good Girls Lie by J.T. Ellison.

Deadlock by Catherine Coulter.

Non-Fiction

The Answer Is… by Alex Trebek. Biography

Countdown 1945 by Chris Wallace.

A Social Media Survival Guide by Melody Karle.