ALLIANCE AVIATORS



HEAD COACH: Seth Whiting, fifth year



LAST YEAR: 7-4, 6-0 (EBC), Division II, Region 5



POSTSEASON (2020): Division III



RETURNING LETTERMEN (11)



Name, Pos, Ht, Wt, Yr.



Brandon Alexander, QB/DB, 6-3, 210, Sr.



Dylan Bugara, WR/DB/P, 5-7, 140, Sr.



Andrew Datz, TE/DL, 6-2, 225, Sr.



Braidyn Hartsoe, QB/WR/DB/LB, 6-0, 195, Sr.



Jhon Howard, RB/WR/LB, 5-9, 165, Sr.



Jordan Simms WR/DB, 6-2, 160, Jr.



Thomas Butt OT, 5-10, 210, Jr.



Blayne Reith, OT, DE, 6-1, 200, Sr.



Kobe Thompson, C, 5-10, 250, Sr.



Markell Davis, DL, 6-1, 300, Sr.



Grant McGeehan, DB, 6-0, 165, Jr.



IMPACT PLAYERS: Seniors Brandon Alexander and Braidyn Hartsoe shared quarterback duties last season and were effective directing an offense with their ability to run and throw the football. Alexander, who started the first six games before going down with an injury, can throw the deep ball effectively to keep defenses honest. Hartsoe, who started the last four regular-season contests and the playoff game, was effective throwing short and deep, and continued to help the offense put points on the scoreboard. Their presence give the team unmatched depth at quarterback. … Seniors Dylan Bugara and Andrew Datz are playmakers on both sides of the football. Bugara is a speedy wide out and cover cornerback. Datz provides size and also brings speed to tight end and also anchors the defensive line at end. … Undersized senior linebacker Jhon Howard was a dependable run stopper and used his quickness and speed to make several stops behind the line of scrimmage. … Complementing Howard at inside linebacker, Hartsoe clogged the middle and was also stout stopping the run. … Grant McGeehan returns at safety, bringing experience, intelligence and instinct . …



WHAT'S NEW: With the COVID-19 pandemic existing, uncertainty has clouded everything, including the season. … After competing in Division II last season, Alliance returns to Division III in 2020. …. Alliance will start regular-season play against Marlington, an Eastern Buckeye Conference rival, instead of closing the season against the Dukes. That change is part of the revised and shortened regular-season slate which consists of five conference games in the first six. … The postseason will have a different look, with a tournament format where every school in every division is eligible to participate. It replaces the playoff format, adopted in 1972 where only a select number of teams can qualify for the postseason by accruing points following regular-season wins. … There are a stable of sophomore running backs. Kayden Davis, one of those sophomore running backs, is related to former Alliance All-Ohio two-way standout Kendell Davis-Clark (2002-04) and has the size and speed to be a game-breaker at the position.



OUTLOOK: With three consecutive winning seasons (9-2, 7-4 and 7-4) followed by three straight playoff berths, Alliance is building a winning culture and has elevated the standards for the program. Depth appears to be a strength with returners at every position group and talented younger players pushing them for playing time. The quarterback position leads the way in depth, with two seniors who started multiple games last year. Under Whiting, Alliance has developed confidence to compete, the maturity to handle winning, and the resiliency to overcome defeat, including a 69-6 first-round postseason setback at four-time state playoff champion Akron Hoban last year, and move forward. With COVID-19 hovering, the team's mental toughness will be tested this season.



— MIKE KEATING