AUGUST 28, 1951



Four of eight awards given for knitting entries at the Ohio State Fair were won by Betty J. Mitchell, Cambridge.



AUGUST 28, 1961



For the first time in more than 30 years, the Newcomerstown Board of Education has promoted two persons from the teaching ranks to administrative positions. Claude Hines was named high school principal; Duane Smith was appointed elementary principal.



AUGUST 28,1971



The Cambridge Country Club Junior Golf champions this year are Patty Steele, Mark DuBeck, Don Tidd, Dennise Davis, Vince Driggs, Dave Riggleman, Rick Vance and Mary Beth Wright.



AUGUST 28, 1981



After 64 years in business, Bowers Grocery Store, the only store in Antrim, is closing its doors. Owner "Rusty" Poling said he cannot afford to heat the building anymore.



AUGUST 28, 1991



John Glenn's Missy McCourt had three aces and 14 points to serve the Muskies to a 15-1, 15-4 win over Coshocton.



AUGUST 28, 2001



Royalty for this year's Kimbolton Backwoods Festival are: Mini-princess, Mackenzie Cartner; King, Logan Wolfe; Queen, Danielle Wiggans; Mini-prince, Colt Wilden; Prince, Larry Rose; and Princess, Danielle Gatrell.