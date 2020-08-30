SARAHSVILLE — Expectations are pretty high at Shenandoah High entering a new football season...and with good reason for the Zeps with a pair of Division VII First Team All-Ohio players headlining a total of 20 lettermen returning from last year’s 8-3 playoff squad.



Shenandoah’s season last year ended in a disappointing week 11 loss to Waterford, 48-30 in Division VII Region 27 playoff action. That playoff appearance was the Zeps second in the last three years.



Entering his sixth year guiding his alma mater’s program, Zeps’ head coach Jesse Wells feels that playoff setback has been motivation for his squad heading into this year.



"Our guys seem super focused and super motivated," Wells explained. "I think part of that is we had some success last year and they have some high expectations for the season and they want to play. We return a lot of kids who are anxious to play."



"That Waterford playoff loss was tough...we were tied at halftime," Wells offered. "But just didn’t play well in the second half, had lot of penalties, turnovers and it got away from us. So I think that is a source of motivation for our kids coming into the season."



Despite losing nine senior starters from last year, Wells feels a new platoon system that was implemented last year will pay huge dividends this season.



"All nine seniors that graduated were starters, good players," Wells stated. "But last year we kinda committed to a two-player platoon system so there were only a few players that played on both sides of the ball."



"So by doing that we played a lot more people last year who got some valuable experience," Wells continued. "So even though we graduated nine guys, we return a lot of kids with playing time experience which is a big plus for us this year."



Leading the way for the Zeps will be a pair of Division VII First Team All-Ohio performers in seniors Briar Portman (RB/DB) who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, along with standout three-year letterman linebacker Cade Denius (RB/DB).



Other three-year lettermen back for the Zeps are Dayton Hill (QB/LB) and Tanner DeVolld (QB/DL) who are locked in a preseason battle to earn the starting QB job.



"We have a position battle going on at quarterback between seniors Tanner DeVolld and Dayton Hill," Wells stated. "They are kind of sharing the reps right now, and both have some ability. We are kind of running both guys right now and seeing who emerges to take the job."



Portman coming off his 1,000 yard rushing season a year ago will lead a talented offensive backfield for the Zeps according to Wells.



"We return a lot of skill in the offensive backfield with Briar Portman who rushed for over 1,000 yards and was All-Ohio last year," Wells said. "Cade Denius was also All-Ohio at linebacker and played wing back for us last year and he will get some work running the ball this year."



Other options in the backfield include sophomore letterman Tyce DeVolld (RB/DB) and also Tanner DeVolld if he doesn't win the starting QB spot.



Other two-year letter winners back for the Zeps are seniors Baylor Wentworth (WR/DB), Robbie Cool (WR/DB), Wyatt Miley (TE/LB), Chandler Warner (OL/DL) along with juniors Julius Kirk (RB/LB), Preston Mackie (TE/DL).



Rounding out the Shenandoah returning lettermen are senior Dakota Hoover (OL/DL), William Langley (OL/DL), junior Gage Dimmerling (OL/DL), Aiden House (OL/DL), Xavier Hannahs (OL/DL), sophomores Lance Hill (WR/DB), Jared Trenner (OL/DL), Hunter Schott (TE/LB).



Cool will be the Zeps starting X-receiver with Hill who was a starting receiver last year an option if he doesn’t win the starting quarterback nod. Schott and Miley will play tight end for Shenandoah.



Wells likes the depth on the Zeps offensive line and identified seven candidates who could see playing time in Warner and Trenner who are returning starters. Other players in the mix for playing time are along the O-line are Dimmerling, Hannahs, Hoover, and Langley.



"We feel really good about the depth on our offensive line," Wells said. "We have seven guys who we are comfortable with playing which is a real bonus."



Defensively the Zeps will switch from a 4-3 alignment to playing a 3-4 this season.



"Since I’ve been back here at Shenandoah we have always played a 4-3," Wells explained. "But this year we are going to play a 3-4 due to personnel reasons...we are just better suited to play a 3-4."



Wells’s coaching staff this season includes Eric Sholtis, Matt Weddle, Tyler Fitzpatrick, Daniel Connolly, and Todd Morrison.



With a player roster of 50 players this year, Wells feels the program is headed in the right direction with a steady increase in numbers.



"When we started that first year we had less than 20 kids playing football," Wells said. "So we worked really hard to get to this point, recruiting kids to play football who even didn’t play when they were younger."



"But we got them involved and now they are having success and buying into the program," Wells added. "So that whole part of it has been a huge success for us on the roster size. It protects you from injury problems, keeps players fresh because they don’t have to take so many snaps with our platoon system."



"I think the kids have identified the fact that we are working hard and having success," Wells stated. "And feel that’s something they want to be a part of and we’re happy to have them. It’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point, but its been fun also"



Shenandoah will travel to Belpre in a week one match-up at 7 p.m. Aug. 28.