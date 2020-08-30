NEW CONCORD — Matt Edwards’ teams at John Glenn have been mostly known for defense and a productive passing game during the program’s resurgence.



Don’t be surprised, though, if this year’s cast will look a bit different.



With All-Ohio receiver Reece Perkins and quarterback Evan Williams gone to graduation, the Muskies figure to lean more on the ground game this year in their quest to remain one of the Muskingum Valley League’s top programs.



With Noah Wellmeier in the backfield, you can hardly blame them. The 5-7, 160-pounder ran for 883 yards on 163 carries (a 5.4-yard average) in just eight games as a sophomore starter, and Edwards expects more this year.



"He’s a gamer," Edwards said. "He’s just so tough to bring down, he’s got that strong lower body and really has good balance. That’s hard to find. He’s kind of hard to see back there, which makes us so much better because he doesn’t need much. Our offensive linemen just need to sustain their blocks for a second and he’s going to find a hole."



Wellmeier is one of 13 lettermen returning from last year’s Division IV regional semifinal squad, but easily the most productive. Many of the others, particularly on offense, are still unproven commodities.



Junior Brad Morgan will step in for Williams, but he is being pushed by sophomore Nathan Walker and freshman Noah Winland, who are good enough athletes to play receiver if they aren’t at quarterback.



Morgan is no slouch himself.



"The thing about him is he gives us a dual threat back there," Edwards said. "His legs are going to be a weapon for us. He’s a guy who has impressed. If you think of our offense the last couple of years, we’ve had decent athletes at quarterback but we haven’t been able to run them (because of injury concerns). This year we’re going to be able to do that."



The receiver corps has a veteran in Blade Barclay (5-10, 160), who excels on defense, but also caught 16 passes for 194 yards as a sophomore. Those joining him are mostly unknowns in sophomore Colt Emerson (6-0, 165), a highly touted baseball prospect, juniors Ryan Russell (5-8, 145), and Ian Glaub (5-6, 120). Walker and Winland are also in the fight for time.



They caught just seven passes between them in 2019, while the imposing Perkins alone hauled in 55 with 13 touchdowns.



"We are built differently," Edwards said. "We still have enough skill to do what we want to do, but there is going to be more of a commitment to the run game. ... We don’t necessarily have the great athletes at receiver that we’ve had the last few years, but we’ve got guys who can get the job done for us."



The line returns a pair of starters in guard Logan Gilcher (5-10, 220) and tackle Tuff Zemba (6-1, 215), who stepped into the lineup in Week 4 of last season and hasn’t looked back. They will be joined by 6-1, 310-pound sophomore Blandon Baker, a guard, sophomore tackle Gunner Fox (6-0, 230) and sophomore guard Ethan Smith (5-9, 200), with sophomores Ethan Derwacter (5-11, 200) and Ethan Davis (6-1, 270) providing depth.



The H-back position, a key element in the spread offense’s ability to run, will be manned by the team’s most physical player in senior Anthony Perkins, a 5-11, 195-pound former quarterback whose physique is noticeable.



"He’s a man, no doubt," Edwards said. "We haven’t really featured a fullback when we’ve had guys slinging it to athletes. But there’s no question that gives us a different look than we’ve had."



Edwards said he’s unsure how good his new line will be with the new faces, especially early, due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing contact against other teams. He said it took a few games for last year’s line to jell, and that was without health restrictions preventing scrimmages against other schools.



Zemba says they will be ready.



"Even though we lost a great senior class we have a lot of skill left on our edges, and if we could develop the front five we have a lot of potential," Zemba said.



Coach Mitch Bendle’s defense has perennially ranked among the league’s best in recent years, and with Barclay and Perkins leading the way, this one has the potential to maintain the tradition.



Barclay, a safety who will also play some outside linebacker, has been one of the league’s biggest hitters. He was third on the team with 68 tackles (46 solos) and also snagged four interceptions, broke up six other passes and forced three fumbles.



Perkins, an inside linebacker, had 64 tackles (40 solos), including six for losses with three sacks.



Coupled with the burly Blandon Baker at nose guard, who started as a freshman, there isn’t a shortage of physicality. Sophomore Aden Armstrong (6-0, 170) will join Perkins inside and Emerson, whose older brother Brady was a three-year starter at outside linebacker, will start at the other safety.



"It’s kind of like in baseball, you want to be strong up the middle and I like where we are up the middle," Edwards said. "Baker played as a freshman and is 310, and I like our two inside linebackers and safeties. The guys on the edge are the question marks."



Fox and Zemba will start alongside Baker, with Ethan Smith working into the mix, while promising freshman Bronson Bendle (5-8, 185) will push for time at inside linebacker.



Senior Wes Ellsworth (5-9, 205) will start at one outside linebacker spot, with a combination of Barclay, Emerson, and junior Prince Drake (6-0, 160), a transfer, playing the other. Walker and Winland will also vie for safety time.



The cornerbacks are Glaub and Russell, both first-year starters, with Walker and Winland also getting repetitions.



"We’ve got a couple of guys who are good athletes (outside) and I have all of the trust in the world in Coach Bendle," Edwards said. "Our defense has always played tough. Having a strong middle gives us a chance."



The specialists will also be new, as Score Perkins handled placekicking and Emerson the punting duties the past two seasons.



The players are hoping for the best — to get to play a season.



"Obviously, this season is unlike any, but we’re willing to play football at any cost," Barclay said.



"We are young all-around, but talented, and have nothing but confidence heading in."



Edwards said 2020 has been unprecedented, and not just because of COVID-19. They are also moving into their own stadium at the high school, are entering a new MVL divisional format, and facing a shortened season where everyone makes the playoffs.



The daily practice routines have mostly stayed the same, aside from smaller workout groups, coaches and team personnel in masks and the use of a lot of hand sanitizer.



"Not having scrimmages are going to hurt us a little bit, especially with a young group," Edwards said. "Normally, you have 7-on-7s in July, and while it’s not real football you can see a lot of things. But then again a couple of months ago we didn’t even know if we’d have a chance to do this. ... All they want is a chance to play."



Zemba said it has been "weird" not knowing what the future holds as far as a season goes, but it is clear the team is ready to move into pure football mode.



"Not getting to prepare like normal has made for a big challenge, but all teams are going through it," Zemba said. "So we have to make the best of it."



Barclay echoed that.



"Obviously, this season is unlike any other, but we are willing to play football at any cost," Barclay said. "We are young all-around, but talented, and we have nothing but confidence heading in. We all know we have a target on our back after our success last season, so we are all prepared to get everyone’s best shot. This season will definitely be exciting."