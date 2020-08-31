Dublin police are seeking help identifying a man who robbed a Kroger store on Aug. 23 and his getaway driver.

Around 2 p.m., the unidentified male entered the store in the 200 block of West Bridge Street and went to the customer service desk, where he showed an employee a note saying he had a gun and was robbing the store, police said.

The employee gave the register cash to the man, who left the store and got into a Chevrolet sedan as a passenger.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org and submit a tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading a new free P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android.

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing