Delegations from throughout the nation journeyed to Canton to meet the presidential candidate.

Shaking hands with William McKinley during his Front Porch Campaign was as much of a draw as hearing the presidential candidate's words to members of delegations coming to Canton in the summer of 1896.

And the handshakes were abundant 124 years ago.

"Thousands upon thousands of delegates arrived in Canton from all over the country," wrote the late Christopher Kenney, who was director of education at Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum at the time he penned the words in an introductory profile of McKinley for his book "The McKinley Monument: A Tribute To A Fallen President."

"They would come into the train station located on Market Avenue South and literally form a parade that would march north on Market to the McKinley home," Kenney wrote in the book, published in 2006 by The History Press. "He greeted thousands from his front porch this way and made a point of shaking hands with everyone who made the trip."

Kenney, who portrayed McKinley for years at musuem and community events, knew well the nature of McKinley's vibrant handshake. In his book he allowed the "experience of shaking McKinley's hand" to be described in the words of Murat Halstead, a newspaper reporter at the time of the Front Porch Campaign.

"It allures the caller, holds him an instant, and then quietly and deliberately `shakes him,'’" Halstead wrote in 1896. "The hand goes out straight for you, there is a warm pressure of the palm, a quick drop, a jerk forward, and the thing is over."

Political style

Although McKinley became a master of this political style, he was not the first presidential candidate to employ a front porch campaign.

In his 2009 book, ""Battlefield Presidents: Zachary Taylor and Benjamin Harrison and Their America," the late Richard L. McElroy, long a Stark County teacher of history, notes that other presidents employed the campaign practice, including Harrison in 1888.

"Harrison decided to follow the example James Garfield had set (in 1880), and conduct a `Front Porch Campaign,’" wrote McElroy. "He invited the public to come and meet him. Groups from fifty to thousands made visits to Harrison's Indianapolis home. A local band, The Harrison Marching Club, escorted groups from Union Station and took them on the mile and a half trip to hear the candidate. Between July 7 and October 23, candidate Harrison made more than one hundred speeches to some three hundred thousand visitors."

McKinley's visiting delegations had an escort, as well, noted E.T. Heald in the second volume -- "The McKinley Era" --of his multi-volume history, "The Stark County Story."

"The most colorful and picturesque group in the campaign picture was the McKinley Escort Troop, first called the Horse-Squad," Heald wrote in 1950. "The troop spontaneously came into being on the day of the nomination, to meet visiting delegations at the railroad station, and escort them to the McKinley residence. ... Thirty to forty citizens found horses that day and rode to the station to offer their services."

Almost four dozen men who eventually became members of the escort group, noted Heald, adopted "a military hat and gauntlets" as a uniform. They were "in the saddle" for more than the next five months.

Campaigning from home

Roger Pickenpaugh, a retired history teacher from Caldwell, documented in his 2016 book, "McKinley, Murder and the Pan-American Exposition," that the candidate intended to appear statesmanlike in his decision not to leave Canton during the campaign. And he "stuck by his decision."

"Between June 19 and November 2,750,000 people came to Canton in over 300 delegations that represented 30 states," he wrote. "The variety of the delegations was remarkable. ... One day saw a group of Confederate veterans in the morning and a contingent of black ministers in the afternoon.

"The most frequent visitors were workingmen, who arrived in a near-constant stream."

Brewing a victory

Arriving delegates were offered beer and sandwiches before they ever got to McKinley's front porch, according to journalist Robert Merry in his 2017 book, "President McKinley: Architect of the 20th Century."

"As each delegation approached his house, McKinley remained inside, then emerged with dramatic flair to cheers from the assembled," wrote Merry.

McKinley's illness-plagued wife, Ida, often would "come onto the porch or wave her greeting from behind a window."

"As the spokesman uttered his remarks, McKinley listened intently, 'like a child looking at Santa Claus,' his Canton friend Harry Frease later recalled. Then the candidate climbed upon a chair to deliver his own well-tailored remarks, often memorized, always including an expression of delight in welcoming such valued guests to his home."

Afterward, wrote Merry, McKinley invited delegates up to his front porch for that valued handshake.

"The Front Porch strategy was a tremendous success," wrote Merry, noting that McKinley earned a victory that was "sweeping," gathering 271 electoral votes to William Jennings Bryan's 176.

"In the process, he unleashed a steady stream of carefully calibrated campaign oratory that was covered every day by newspapers throughout the country. And he never had to leave Ida or drag her along on any campaign hurly-burly."