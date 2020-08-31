Several central Ohio colleges and universities are working to share on-campus COVID-19 statistics to keep students, employees and the larger community informed on the number of positive cases they have.

But not all of them are publicly reporting those statistics.

The Dispatch reached out to Capital University, the Columbus College of Art & Design, Denison University, Kenyon College, Ohio Dominican, Ohio University, Ohio State University, Otterbein, Ohio Wesleyan University and Otterbein University.

Here is what we learned:

Capital University

Capital will provide a COVID dashboard on its website before campus reopens for in-person classes Sept. 21.

The dashboard will be updated weekly with the number of tests conducted, positive cases and overall cases reported to the university, spokeswoman Denise Russell said.

The university has a website that provides the latest updates on the campus reopening, including COVID-related academic information and student life protocol.

While its dashboard is still being created, Capital reported that out of the 120 students currently on campus, one case of COVID-19 had been reported as of Friday

Columbus College of Art & Design

Columbus College of Art & Design will report the current number of positive COVID-19 cases for which CCAD is conducting contact tracing on its public-health webpage. The site will be updated every Wednesday or as needed because of changing circumstances.

CCAD is primarily doing remote learning for the fall semester, but there will be a limited number of students on campus in residential housing.

If a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed on CCAD’s campus, the college plans to coordinate with local public-health agencies, conduct contract tracing and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the infected person while on campus, CCAD spokeswoman Leah Spellman said in an email to The Dispatch.

As of Wednesday, there had been one positive COVID-19 case among CCAD community members who have been on campus, according to its webpage.

Denison University

Denison’s COVID dashboard, available to faculty, staff and students, publishes the number of tests administered, positive test results and new cases weekly, on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Ginny Sharkey said in an email that students and employees are updated at least twice weekly through emails from President Adam Weinberg.

These updates include information on the number of cases on campus and what’s being done within the campus community to create a healthy learning and living environment.

Sharkey said every positive case is reported to the Licking County Health Department and is included in the daily and weekly Licking County report.

Kenyon College

Kenyon updates its COVID dashboard each day with information on tracking, testing and current cases on Kenyon’s campus in Knox County. Those who are interested can subscribe to receive daily email updates of the dashboard’s data, spokeswoman Janet Marsden said.

The Returning to Kenyon website provides information about protocols for students on campus. Kenyon is also posting COVID-related info on its Instagram account.

Out of 1,035 tests, Kenyon College reported one positive case as of Friday.

Miami University

Miami's positive cases are being tracked on its COVID dashboard at www.miamioh.edu/healthy-together/status-updates/dashboard, which is housed on its Healthy Together website, which can be found from its main COVID-19 website, www.miamioh.edu/coronavirus.

Ohio Dominican University

Ohio Dominican has come up with internal policies and procedures to help keep students, faculty and staff safe.

“Should a student, faculty or staff member test positive for COVID-19, those procedures will be followed,” Ohio Dominican spokesman Tom Brockman said in an email. “They include contact tracing and contacting anyone who may have come into contact with the individual who tested positive.”

The private university is not using an online dashboard or posting any positive COVID-19 cases at this time, Brockman said.

Ohio University

Ohio University, which resumed classes last Monday, is working on launching a dashboard that will report COVID-19 cases on campus, university spokeswoman Carly Leatherwood said in an email.

The Athens City-County Health Department will help with contact tracing on the Athens campus, she said.

Ohio State University

Ohio State released its COVID-19 data for the first time last week, announcing a new data dashboard available online.

The dashboard shows the number positive and negative student and faculty and staff tests, the use of campus isolation and quarantine housing, the supply of personal protection equipment and the status of buildings meeting cleaning requirements. It also includes some statewide data from the Ohio Department of Health for reference.

Ohio State officials said the data will help inform university decision-making regarding on-campus operations and health and safety measures.

Ohio State announced Friday that it will begin daily updates of its COVID-19 data dashboard.

University officials have said they hope to further break down the data by group, for example, positivity rates among asymptomatic individuals and those showing symptoms.

Eighty students and 12 faculty and staff members at Ohio State have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the testing data.

Ohio Wesleyan University

Ohio Wesleyan has a Safe Campus Guide on its website that includes a COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard shows the results from OWU’s weekly surveillance testing and an overall positivity rate that includes all tests conducted during the semester, vice president for student engagement and success Todd Dwayne said.

Information about negative results and the number of students who are in quarantine on campus is also provided on the dashboard.

Ohio Wesleyan reported 27 positive cases as of Friday, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

Otterbein University

Otterbein launched its COVID-19 online dashboard last week, the same week classes started.

The dashboard will be updated weekly, on Tuesday. The dashboard includes weekly COVID-19 testing and positive case data as well as cumulative data.

“Data for students comes both from on-campus testing and self-reported positive results of tests conducted off campus,” Otterbein spokeswoman Jenny Hill said in an email. “Data for employees comes from self-reported positive results of tests conducted off campus.”

Two Otterbein students had tested positive as of Tuesday, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Information from The Cincinnati Enquirer was included in this story.

