A U.S. Postal worker rolled through Downtown in late May, stopping to hoist iconic blue mailboxes onto a flatbed truck. Protests after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer had taken a destructive turn the night before.

In front of the offices of the Columbus Dispatch, a reporter asked the worker why he was taking the boxes. Because of the riots, he told her. In all, more than 30 mailboxes disappeared from the city’s streets that day.

They didn’t return until August 21, the same day Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified to a Senate committee about postal cuts.

