One after another, small children wearing Mickey Mouse and Little Mermaid masks and backpacks half the size of their bodies hopped out of cars on a bluebird Monday morning and waited their turn for a Woodridge Elementary School staff member to take their temperature.

Once cleared, they waved a quick goodbye to their chauffeurs, who were asked to quickly drive away to keep the 20-minute drop-off line moving.

Most of the adults didn’t seem to mind the quick goodbye.

"Why are all these parents so happy?" special education teacher Erin Manderine joked. "I can’t figure it out."

It just might be because in-person school is back, at least in some parts of Summit County. Green Local Schools opened its elementary school last week for some students, but Monday was the first day back for a handful of area districts’ school since the mid-March shutdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Other districts, including Cuyahoga Falls, started Monday but held classes fully online. Some, including Akron Public Schools, will start an online curriculum at a later date.

Woodridge is operating in a hybrid model, with students in middle and high school coming two days a week and learning online the other three days. Families also had an online-only option to avoid coming to school at all.

Elementary school students had the option of coming to school five days a week or learning online only.

With the hybrid schedule and chunks of students opting to stay remote for now, the Woodridge middle and high schools were both unusually quiet.

The elementary school was at about two-thirds capacity, but the morning still had a hustle and bustle to it familiar for the first day of school.

Candice Szachury took a Polaroid picture of her daughter Kayla Saafir in front of the building for her first day of kindergarten.

"She’s excited and a tad nervous," Szachury said, with Kayla adding through her tie-dye face cover that she was "a lot" nervous.

But Szachury said she wasn’t nervous about COVID-19.

"I’m more excited about her having interaction with the students," she said.

Bus drivers dropped off students at the front of the building, making their way down the aisle taking every student’s temperature before they could unload. Any student with an elevated temperature stays on the bus until the other kids leave, and then is isolated in a former music room at one end of the school.

The room is set up with chairs separated by Plexiglas dividers. No students at the elementary or high schools had a concerning temperature Monday morning. One middle school student initially showed an elevated temperature, but it was taken again 10 minutes later and the student was determined to be fine to go to class.

Inside classrooms, students sat at individual desks least 6 feet apart from each other. In kindergarten, tables that face each other had one student on either side with a glass divider in the middle. An hour into school, pink and purple Play-Doh was already being molded into snowmen.

Several teachers in the school wore small microphones with speakers to help raise their voice without shouting.

Middle school Principal Jesse Hosford told his teachers to make sure they pace themselves.

"We’re likely going to have teachers without voices by Wednesday, trying to talk through these masks," he said.

The classrooms in lower grades feature interior walls with large garage doors that will remain open this year to allow for ventilation. Each teacher had to come up with ways for students to store their books or other supplies at their desks. Some teachers attached baskets to the desks. One put an orange Home Depot bucket in front of each desk.

Art and music teachers rolled carts through the hallways containing all their supplies and equipment, as those classes now take place in students’ homerooms instead of a designated art or music room.

One of the biggest challenges will be keeping students engaged, fifth-grade teacher Dina Voinovich said. Two changes she noticed since she last saw her students: They’re all taller and quieter.

Students’ emotional and social health has always been a priority, but "now it’s more of a focus," she said.

"I’m an adult, and I’m stressed," Voinovich said. "It’s just managing the unknown."

Her day-one strategy for getting her students involved and up and moving was to incorporate movement and yoga poses into their answers. On a multiple choice question she used to help get to know them, she asked them to do different poses on their feet for different answers.

Superintendent Walter Davis said he wanted teachers to have as much time the first week as they need to develop relationships with students.

"The academics will come, but we need to make sure our students are well," Davis said.

He said he was impressed with students' resiliency.

"They’re very aware I think of what’s going on and are cooperative of all the protocols that are in place," Davis said.

Teachers are allowed to give students breaks from wearing their masks, but are also encouraged to take as many classes as possible outside.

Fifth-grade student Andrew Stull was looking forward to social studies class, because his teacher said they could go outside. He said he thought coming back to school was going to be "a little weird," but "it’s going actually very well."

"Everyone’s active and talking, like they’re happy," he said.

Some classrooms Monday had just a teacher in them, part of the virtual academy in Woodridge. About 20 teachers from across the district have only remote students but are mostly set up in their normal classrooms.

Those teachers on Monday were experiencing small hiccups with their technology, including students having trouble logging in and a background echo.

If needed, Davis said, the district is ready to pivot to a fully online curriculum.

Sixth-grade teacher Angela Milosovic was alone in her classroom monitoring her students’ progress through a program that shows her all of their screens. Some, she could tell, were more focused than others on their assignments.

"I can see that kids are doing what they’re supposed to do, and I will also touch base with the kids that aren’t where they’re supposed to be," she said.

Middle school Assistant Principal Albert DiTommaso is overseeing the virtual academy, and said they were working through the minor issues. A two-week delay in the first day of school from Aug. 19 to Monday helped teachers prepare for online learning.

"I’m just glad the first day has started," he said.

