A 46-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in Akron when he crashed his motorcycle to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on South Arlington Road near Emmett Road. The man laid down his bike to try to keep from hitting another vehicle. The man rolled about 100 feet before coming to a stop, said Gary Guenther, the chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m.

The man’s name is being withheld, pending positive identification and the notification of family.

Akron police are investigating the crash.