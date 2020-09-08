DEERSVILLE The late Charlotte "Sharkey" Bell was a natural born cheerleader - for her husband, Tom, her family and also for the little Harrison County community of Deersville.

The Bells first became involved with Deersville in 1969 when they purchased a farm near town and set about restoring the farmhouse on the property - a structure that cows had been living in.

As they drove back and forth between the farm and their home in Uhrichsville, Charlotte thought it was sad that many of the older houses in Deersville were in a deteriorating condition. So she and Tom bought one of them in 1982 and restored it. They kept on going and eventually refurbished seven buildings in town, renting them as vacation homes for visitors to nearby Tappan Lake.

Charlotte’s enthusiasm for Deersville was contagious. She convinced other people to take up the cause of restoring the community’s historic structures and also came up with the idea of turning Deersville’s empty community hall into a theater. That led to the formation of the Deersville Community Players.

"Deersville would not be here if it weren't for Tom and Sharkey Bell. They were the force that came in here and got things done," said historian Sue Adams, speaking Saturday at a memorial service for Charlotte, who died March 6 at age 86.

The service was held on the back lawn of the Methodist parsonage in Deersville, a short distance from Patterson Union Cemetery, where the ashes of Charlotte Bell will be buried.

Tom Bell died in 2010.

Speakers at the event turned again and again to the idea that Charlotte Bell was a cheerleader.

"She didn't know a stranger." Adams said. "She welcomed everybody that came in town, and she was the biggest cheerleader for this town, and actually for the whole county. To have someone that didn't grow up here, that didn't have her roots here, but she made this her home."

Penny Clark, a member of the Deersville Community Players, recalled that Bell actively supported the theater group.

"The Deersville Players would not exist if it wouldn't have been for the enthusiasm of Sharkey Bell," Clark said. "The Deersville Players would love when she would come to a dress rehearsal, and she would sit in the audience. She would laugh. Now, sometimes she didn't laugh appropriately, but her laugh was always contagious, and she would always clap for us."

Bell had all the attributes of a cheerleader, Clark said. She was a hard worker, she had a positive attitude, she was committed, dedicated, persistent and an encourager.

"She was committed to make Deersville a better place," Clark said.

Bell was born in Pennsylvania, and she and Tom had four children - Mary Jane, Kim, Lisa and Tom. They moved to Uhrichsville in 1972 from Akron. Charlotte was active in the Twin Cities, serving on Uhrichsville City Council, the Twin City Hospital board, the hospital auxiliary and volunteered at the hospital coffee bar.

But beginning in the 1980s, Deersville became a consuming passion for her.

In 1982, the Bells purchased the old Union Hotel, a stagecoach hotel built in 1835 when Deersville was on the main highway between Wheeling, W.Va., and Wooster. The hotel was a massive structure in poor condition. The back wall of the building didn’t meet the floor, and there was a large hole in the upstairs hallway where you could see the floor below. That didn’t deter the couple.

The Bells began restoration work in 2004, enlisting children and grandchildren in the project. It was completed in 2013, three year’s after Tom’s death.

At age 83, Charlotte embarked on her last project, restoring the home of Homer Poulson, a storekeeper who wrote a book on the history of Deersville. She did that in cooperation with her daughter Mary Jane and Sue Adams. It was completed in 2019.

Daughter Lisa Petrozzi has put together a YouTube video telling about all the buildings in Deersville that have been restored, not just the ones her parents did. It is called "A Shark That Came to Deersville."

"When she got over here to Deersville it was more of just a volunteer, cheerleading kind of thing that they did to help get people involved and to look around at what a wonderful little town this is, and to actually take part in helping to save a little town in America," Petrozzi said.