The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is creating a cold-case unit to help local law enforcement.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has shared its experts with local police agencies since the 1960s, assisting at crime scenes, analyzing skeletal remains and, more recently, conducting genetic analysis at its Madison County headquarters.

The agency, part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, is now taking a more-proactive role, in part to help victims of violent crime heal.

"It’s about those cases that haunt you," said Yost. "You want to get justice for the families, for society."

Instead of waiting to be called, BCI is reaching out to local cold-case police units to offer assistance with cases of homicide, rape and other violent crimes — those that have long statutes of limitations.

Yost, a former Delaware County prosecutor, recalled how the Columbus police cold-case unit helped establish a motive in the 2002 capital-murder case he oversaw against Gerald Hand in the death of his fourth wife, Jill Hand, 58, and of an accomplice, Walter Welch, 55, at Hand’s Genoa Township home.

Hand had killed two previous wives — cases unsolved since the 1970s — but was never convicted. When Columbus detectives uncovered Hand’s secret office in Franklinton, they found records of more than $200,000 in unpaid credit card bills.

"By going backwards," Yost said, "the jury found that those were predicate acts for the aggravating circumstances of the case ... and that contributed to his death sentence."

Having a fresh set of eyes on a stagnant case can produce new ways to solve it.

So, too, can specialty work, such as DNA and skeletal analysis, facial reconstruction, and access to powerful databases. These aren’t always available or known to police agencies that might be struggling financially.

A relatively new Y-STR technique tests the Y-chromosomes of men, and it has been used by BCI to solve rape and murder cases.

In a case in Seneca County in northwestern Ohio, BCI analysts helped local officials find a rapist.

That work "not only brought somebody to justice after all these years, but solved three additional, unsolved homicides," Yost said.

Many larger police agencies already have high-tech crime-fighting resources. And BCI knows it can’t impose itself on agencies.

"They still need to consent. ... If they say, ‘We don’t need your help,’ that’s fine," said Yost. "They’re going to know where we can help and where we can’t.

"If it’s successful, and the demand is there, I would not be against asking the General Assembly to provide additional resources."

The head of the Columbus police cold-case unit, which has about 1,000 unsolved cases, is excited about the new help.

Sgt. Terry McConnell said, "We are a big agency with lots of resources, but we’ll take all the help we can get. We’re not prideful here, or territorial. It’s all about solving homicides."

BCI Superintendent Joe Morbitzer is a believer in the ability of science to bring peace to grieving families. He cited isotope testing as helping to trace a Marion County body to either Alabama or Louisiana. Investigative work later identified the woman.

"For 10 years, her family had no idea where this lady was," he said. "Nobody (in law enforcement) could find out who she was or where she belonged. They’re struggling with that every day they wake up. We gave this family some closure."

