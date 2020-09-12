All three of the men were wanted. Two of them had illegal drugs, and one of the two paid with his life.

ALLIANCE In the last six weeks, city police have been involved in at least three chases that ended in serious injuries and even death.

In the deadly chase, police said they had already stopped following the fleeing suspect.

Sgt. Michael Yarian said calling off a chase requires consideration of several factors, including "the seriousness or severity of the crime the (suspect) is wanted for, the subject's violence or threat of violence, possession or use of deadly weapons; volume, speed and direction of travel; presence and the volume of pedestrian traffic ..."

Yarian said typically a shift commander can call off a chase, but "unless he's told to terminate the pursuit, the primary officer makes the decision."

And, the sergeant said, officers are required to "operate his vehicle with due regard for the safety of other persons."

No officers were hurt in any of the crashes.

But the suspects hurt other people and one of the suspects was killed.

Chase No. 1

On July 27, a Summit County man was jailed after a four-car crash that started with an undisclosed incident in Portage County.

Alliance police spotted him in the 700 block of North Union Avenue and he fled. The chase lasted less than two miles before he sped through heavy traffic and crashed into several other vehicles at East State Street and South Union Avenue.

Six people were taken to area hospitals, although the injuries were described by police as not life-threatening. Matthew R. Woodley II, 21, of Akron, went to jail where he remained Thursday, held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Chase No. 2

Two days later, police conducting an illegal-drug investigation tried to pull over Kevin J. Sebald, 41, also of Akron, at Union Avenue near Rosenberry Street. Already on parole and wanted on an aggravated drug possession warrant, Sebald sped away, authorities said.

The 30-second chase ended when Sebald ran a stop sign and crashed into a Pontiac driven by an Alliance man. The man's car flipped and he was thrown from it. He was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton with serious injuries, and Sebald was taken to jail. Sebald remained behind bars Thursday, held without bond.

Police accused Sebald of having meth, two digital scales, meth pipes and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in his vehicle.

Chase No. 3

Early Sept. 4, officer Matthew Shatzer tried to pull over Akhir J. Burhan, 45, of Springfield, on West State Street when Burhan's vehicle passed him at about 57 or 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, authorities said. Burhan reached 90 mph as he neared U.S. Route 62, according to police reports.

He tried to turn east onto the on-ramp, but lost control, spinning backwards down an embankment, and was stuck in high grass and mud. Officers exited their cruisers and ran toward his car, the engine of which was still running "at full power and the rear wheels were spinning," according to reports filed patrolman Tye Lauener, who had joined the chase.

Burhan had his arms up as if he was surrendering, "but he continued to have his foot on the gas pedal," Lauener wrote, adding that he got close enough to fire his Taser.

Shatzer wrote, "The driver stared at us and put his hands up. However, he was still actively trying to get his vehicle out of the mud."

Lauener fired his Taser, striking Burhan in the chest.

"The Taser made good contact and the suspect became incapacitated but the vehicle was still at full power," he wrote. "The rear tires then started to get traction and the vehicle started backing away from me."

Burhan put the vehicle in drive, the car fishtailed and then he struck the center divider again before speeding away.

Police couldn't keep up.

They can be heard on body cameras saying they were over 100 mph when they lost sight of him.

Yarian said the pursuit ended there.

Patrolman Lee Rose had been further east, sitting at the Beeson Street exit with his overhead emergency lights on, watching for Burhan's vehicle.

He went after the car at up to 115 mph, but lost it. "The vehicle was approximately 300-500 yards in front and had turned off its tail lights and headlights making it difficult to see," he wrote. "I then proceeded to turn around and check the area."

Officers continued to look for him, heading in the same direction although much slower.

Officers then spotted the car in the tree line on the north side of the roadway about 100 yards short of the intersection, Rose wrote.

Burhan had left the roadway just before state Route 225 and struck a tree. He was dead, his body twisted into the mangled metal.

The car's engine block was found 60 feet east of what remained of the car, according to the crash report.

Authorities said Burhan had marijuana, gabapentin and digital scales containing cocaine residue. Chagrin Valley authorities wanted him on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm and Logan County authorities wanted him for aggravated assault.

