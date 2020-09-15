Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2022.

CANTON TWP. Construction crews once again will be working near the corner of Faircrest Street SE and Cleveland Avenue SW.

Canton Local Schools leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of the construction on the district’s new Canton South Middle School, which will be located just south of Canton South High School along Cleveland Avenue.

The construction follows the opening of the high school in 2017, the demolition of the former administration building and the upgrades to Clyde Brechbuhler Stadium, which have included a new concession stand and locker room, new turf and a new press box.

Superintendent Steve Milano said the new middle school is needed due to the significant repairs required at Walker Elementary, which lacks air conditioning and an adequate number of bathrooms. The district plans to demolish Walker, convert Faircrest Memorial Middle School into an elementary school and bring roughly 450 students in grades 6-8 to the middle school when it opens in fall 2022.

Milano said building the middle school just south of the high school also creates a campus for students and will help the district with transportation costs. Walker is located at 3525 Sandy Ave. SE.

"It’s going to save (on) transportation dollars, when it comes to fuel and wear and tear on buses, with most of the students residing on this side of the district," Milano said. "We felt that now was the time to do it."

Monday’s groundbreaking follows roughly 10 months of planning on the project. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2022. Beaver Constructors is the project’s construction manager.

Future-ready learning

Project manager Chris Bader of the GPD Group said the 67,950-square-foot building’s elongated north-south shape allows it to fit within the constraints of the site.

"The building’s aesthetic borrows from the high school," he said. "We wanted to keep a campus feel and when the buildings look similar it helps do that. But (the middle school) also has its own identity. There are pieces and parts of the design that the high school doesn’t have."

One example is the middle school features a large black-frame curtain wall that Bader said helps add interest to the building and allows some views into the structure.

Inside, a portion of the building will have two floors that will house academics. Eighth-graders will occupy the first floor and sixth- and seventh-graders will occupy the second floor at their respective ends of the building. The north portion of the building that is single story will house the administration offices, student dining and the gymnasium.

Bader said the floor design supports what’s known as future-ready or 21st Century learning. No longer are classrooms lining either side of a central corridor. Instead the classrooms are situated around a community learning area that will feature different types of seating. The spaces and the furniture can be adapted to give teachers flexibility in how they group their students to learn.

"It helps brings about options and possibilities that kids didn’t have before," Bader said. "It’s really exciting for everyone involved."

Funding for the roughly $18.4 million project comes from public utility taxes that the district has put aside over the past several years and roughly $7 million from the Ohio Schools Facilities Commission. The district has pledged to not seek a property tax issue to support the project.

Besides funding the construction of the middle school, the district also plans to upgrade Faircrest as it transitions into the district’s elementary school. The district already has separated the bus and parent dropoff and pickup locations and will be adding bathrooms, new LED lighting and a playground over the next two years, Milano said.

That upgraded elementary building will house an additional grade level next year with students from preschool to grade 5 in the school.

