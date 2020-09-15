The statewide mask mandate is the only COVID-related state health policy to include houses of worship, a distinction some aren’t happy with while others are thankful for.

Although religious groups are exempt from most of Ohio’s COVID-19 orders, at least 19 public health complaints have taken issue with their coronavirus prevention practices in Franklin County.

Complaints obtained by The Columbus Dispatch show people took issue with a range of virus-related matters, including a lack of face masks, social distancing and sanitizing. Since early April, 12 complaints were made to Franklin County Public Health officials and seven were made to Columbus Public Health regarding religious organizations.

Rather than reprimand worshipers and faith leaders, local health departments have taken the complaints as opportunities to educate.

"We talk to them about the pandemic," said Jeff Gibbs, environmental health compliance branch division chief for the Franklin County health department. "Fliers, posters, is there anything we can do to help you and keep your parishioners safe?"

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, local health departments didn’t have any cause to reach out to churches or other houses of worship.

But, since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask mandate in July, they have been occasionally calling or emailing area houses of worship if a concern or complaint about their practices is reported. That’s because DeWine put the mask mandate in place and said city and county health departments would be the ones to enforce it.

It is the only policy related to COVID that doesn’t exempt houses of worship, said Dan Tierney, spokesman for DeWine.

Because of the First Amendment, houses of worship are able to gather in large groups and are considered essential, Tierney said.

"(Mask-wearing is) the only real rule to encourage everybody being protected," he said, adding that the officiant doesn’t have to wear one. "If you do gather, a mask protects you and it protects others."

Franklin County Public Health called Amazing Grace Christian Church in Grove City after a complaint was received about the church not requiring congregants to wear a mask.

"They were very kind to us, very understanding," said the Rev. Tom Alexander, senior pastor at the church.

"Everybody we’ve spoken with, they appreciate that. It’s been very well-received," Gibbs said. "Our goal is to work with churches and businesses during this pandemic. It’s new for everybody."

Not all religious leaders are on board, however.

The Ohio Christian Alliance, based in Akron, has been sending out emails and stating on President Chris Long’s podcast that churches are being "threatened" by city and county health departments.

Church leaders from across the state have called the Ohio Christian Alliance to tell it about being contacted by local health departments, including one in Cleveland that said they were told the church would be fined or shut down for disobeying the mask mandate, Long said.

But Gibbs said that’s not the case in Franklin County.

In Franklin County, there are never threats and the department does not fine houses of worship or even visit them in person, Gibbs said. They also wouldn’t shut them down, he said, as the intention is that a house of worship would only be called once if there is a concern.

Long said a group of pastors wrote a letter to DeWine to tell him they disagreed with the mandate including houses of worship, and that they wouldn’t order their congregants to wear face masks to services. When asked to provide a copy of the letter, Long said it would be provided at a news conference on the topic, which the alliance hasn’t decided if it is hosting yet.

"We’re taking a pause … for the administration to take time to make adjustments," Long said.

"There’s no reason for a health department to be calling a church for what they’re doing in their sanctuary during worship," Long said. "This is a First Amendment issue."

The Rev. Jack Sullivan Jr., executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, an organization of 17 statewide Christian denominations, said every church he knows of takes the mask mandate very seriously.

"They want to do all they can to save lives," Sullivan said. "They do not take exception, in fact they find it to be their faith and their civic duty."

At the church Sullivan attends, Woodland Christian Church on the Near East Side, members abide by the mask mandate and other protocols to stop the virus’ spread "joyfully," Sullivan said. Woodland has not been contacted by the health department due to a complaint.

Amazing Grace church has been creative with its approach to worship during COVID and initially closed its doors and was online only, Alexander said. During the summer, it opened back up with safety measures in place to be there for its congregants, he said.

"We support every effort to keep people safe and that’s why we closed our doors for months. We want to make sure we’re helping and not hindering," Alexander said.

Alexander said church leadership had some discomfort with being included in the mask mandate. He sees it as a governing authority mandating the way they worship, he said.

"Once concern has been the spiritual well-being of our flock," Alexander said. "People are losing hope, people are depressed and anxious and lonely ... The church can’t stop being the church at this time, we’ve got to be there for each other."

