



HARTVILLE Two conditional use recommendations by the village Board of Zoning Appeals were approved by Hartville Village Council Sept. 1.

The first approval will allow a portion of the commercial Hartville Travel building at 135 Sunnyside Street to be used as an apartment. The other conditional use approval permits three units in a seven-unit, light industrial zoned commercial building at 1236 Sunnyside Street to be used as a commercial thrift store business.

Councilwoman Bev Green expressed concern that the latter property may not meet the conditions for a change from light industrial to commercial zoning. Mayor Cynthia Billings said the request was not to change the zoning of the property, but rather a conditional use for the business alone.

"It stays with the business, not the building," the mayor said.

Green asked if the business would therefore need to renew the approval each year. She said she is concerned with the village’s ability to regulate against the property getting "junky."

Billings said the approval would need renewed every two years.

Councilman Jim Sullivan requested that the renewal language be included in the legislation.

Other actions

• Approved the transfer of funds from the general fund to the police bulletproof vest fund, to be reimbursed through a grant.

• Authorized village Solicitor Ron Starkey to draft legislation seeking bids for the purchase of 10 acres of village owned property in the Hartville Industrial Park.