This season marks Jaiden Malone’s first season as Dalton’s starting quarterback. Each week that he’s been on the field, he has taken another step toward getting completely comfortable at the position, all while helping the Bulldogs win.

DALTON There was never a question about Jaiden Malone’s athletic ability. As a sophomore, he was Dalton’s top receiver with more than 1,000 yards.

However, this season, Malone has been placed in a different situation. This year, instead of being one the receiving end of the throws, he’s the one throwing them for the Bulldogs.

Even with previous experience in his career at the quarterback position, Malone is still dealing with the adjustment to holding down that spot at the varsity level. It’s an adjustment period which continues to go on, but it hasn’t stopped Dalton from winning football games as it’s 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in Division VII heading into Friday night’s home game against Northwestern.

"He’s getting better," Bulldogs coach Broc Dial said. "He’s protecting the football really well. Makes good decisions throwing the ball and as far as our reads in the run game. He really got better from Week 2 to Week 3, whereas in Week 1, we had the deluge going on. Reflecting back on it, he’s in a good spot. I’m just really looking forward to his growth in the next few weeks."

Malone’s abilities with the ball in his hands has been obvious in the run game. He has rushed for a team-high 331 yards and six touchdowns on 53 carries.

In last week’s 33-20 win over Hillsdale, he rushed for a season-high 125 yards on 13 carries. It was his 34-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, which provided Dalton with an insurance score late.

The passing side of it, however, has remained a work in progress. A work that is continuing to happen, and creating sustained growth in Malone’s game.

For the season, Malone has completed 18-of-30 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He’s coming off a 6-of-10, 93-yard performance against Hillsdale.

The week before, against Smithville, he was 11-of-16 for 129 yards with a touchdown.

"It’s a little bit of timing, a little bit of understanding," Dial said. "There’s a few misses we had that we kind of mental mistakes a little bit. He scrambled a few times. Being a quarterback, just getting patient in the pocket sometimes and trusting himself and letting it rip."

As much as it’s the continual on-the-field growth which has impressed Dial, it’s what’s going on away from the field which has been just as important. Maybe even more important considering the position.

"Every week, he’s asking good football questions," Dial said. "You can tell he’s working at it. He’s working through the mental aspect of the game. Obviously, he’s a very talented player and has a lot of physical abilities."

Dial, though, believes that the physical side of it is merely one piece of the puzzle for a good quarterback. The mental side, which is where he’s seen some of the biggest growth in Malone, has a major impact on a player’s performance.

Specifically, as Malone has settled into the position, it has led to the game slowing down for him. That has allowed him to get more comfortable with each progressive snap.

"You’re talking about, as far as the decision making with everything going on around you and where the ball needs to go," Dial said. "You have to be locked in every single snap ready to go. It is a big adjustment. It’s good experience with things slowing down in front of you. That’s what we’re trying to do, to get things to slow down for him. Not just him, but our entire offense so that when they’re out there, they can just play football."

Something Dalton has always known Malone could do very well.

