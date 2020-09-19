When Mike Travis delivers his final sermon at Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, he will tell some strange and wonderful stories.

Travis said the idea came from a T-shirt that read, "Been a long strange journey." His wife said he just had to buy it. His strange experiences will include outlandish encounters with people and life that he’s had over 39 years as a pastor.

Travis didn’t grow up as a Christian in the church, but actually became a Christian while in the Army.

"It’s not a good experience to be in the Army at the age of 17 with no moral compass." he said. "I did things and experienced things I shouldn’t have and struggled with decisions about life."

When he left the military, he didn’t know what he was going to do with his life. Then as he was reading Exodus, he found a passage where God told Moses "on this day you are being set free from slavery and miracles have brought you to where you are today." To Travis, that meant he was supposed to go out and learn what it is to be a Christian outside of the military setting.

"God is very accurate in giving instructions and it worked out great for me," he said.

One of his strange experiences came when he attended a Promise Keepers clergy meeting in Atlanta, Georgia in 1975 and at the last meeting he was challenged to find an accountability partner. He was about to move to Ohio, where he knew no one. Then behind him, a man stepped forward and introduced himself as Bob Baker, the pastor of Firestone Baptist Church in Akron, Ohio. God had provided him with an accountability partner.

Travis is from Flint, Michigan, and he said "a Michigan fan that is not popular in these parts." He met and married his wife Janel there. The Church of Nazarene has higher education institutions, and he attended what is now called Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.

He has since pastored for 39 years. He spent some time in Illinois and Wisconsin then came to Uhrichsville, where he has been for the past 24 years.

As far as family history, his dad worked at General Motors and he has three siblings, a sister and two brothers in Michigan. His wife is a school teacher and coach at Newcomerstown School District. They have two daughters — Jamie, who lives in Arizona with two grandchildren, and Megan, who lives in Columbus with her husband and grand puppies.

In offering advice to his replacement, Travis said they need to be patient. The new pastor will always be an outsider because you’re not from Uhrichsville or Dennison.

He said his congregation was shocked that his announcement to retire had come so soon but they know that God has someone out there to come who will come to Uhrichsville and he knows the congregation will be very supportive of the new person.

Mike said what he has enjoyed most about being a pastor is learning about people. They are very interesting and he's learned how durable people are and how reckless they can be. "It's been a very insightful experience," he noted.

Travis is an avid bicycle rider and he's looking forward to riding during his retirement. He said he recently rode in the cool morning breeze and then another day he rode in the hot sun, so, he said, these are some of the choices that lie ahead for him.

Most people have said that they didn't know that clergy retired, he said "the smart ones do."

He would like to enjoy some freedom and liberties for now. Travus is involved with the local food pantry and the church also had a clothing ministry, so he expects his involvement in the community will continue. Later he will probably do some filling in for other clergy for vacations and resignations in the Nazarene churches. He also plans to continue with his connections in Uhrichsville and Dennison to minister through friendship. He and Janel plan to travel and visit his daughters and when his wife retires, possibly do missionary work.

Mike also said he would like to see reputations and stigmas that are put on people, areas and races to lift and allow the goodness to come out in communities. He said there are very good people around here and negative stigmas, like being a negative 922er or a dirtbag, that does not represent this community.

Mike and his wife will continue to reside in Dennison in his retirement. He will always remember the support they received in 2010 when his dad passed away. At the calling hours, people from Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene traveled five hours to visit them, he was very impressed.

"There are some great people here," he said.