Perry Helping Perry recently gave away its 100th bike after restarting the bike program in March.

PERRY TWP. When Yolanda Jackson saw the joy on her children’s faces, she knew once again Perry Helping Perry was a blessing to her family.

Three of her four children received bikes from the program that works to meet the needs of Perry Township residents including providing food and clothing assistance.

The bike program sponsored by the nonprofit organization recently gave away its 100th bicycle since the bike program restarted this spring.

Perry Helping Perry board member Bruce Mencer led the effort to bring the defunct program back.

"I just love seeing the looks on the kids’ and adults’ faces when they get to choose the bike themselves and ride off on it," the avid bicyclist said. "There is not a better feeling in the world. I can help them and I get an opportunity to put a smile on their and my face."

Jackson, who moved to the township a few years ago, said the bikes made a difference in her youngsters’ lives. They can enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise, especially when they are spending the majority of their time on the computer doing remote learning.

Letting Mencer help fit her kids for their bikes also was a godsend.

She worried that if she bought new bikes, she would have to replace them each year as her kids grew. Now Jackson can turn the bikes in to Mencer and get a larger bike. He can then fix up the previous bike and give it to another kid.

"It’s more like a borrowing system," Jackson laughed. "Bruce is already keeping an eye out for a bike for my youngest (who is 4-months-old)."

A new life

The bike giveaway program had operated for about three years beginning in 2015, Mencer said, but after liability concerns arose, the program was abandoned.

Another program that took donated bikes, refurbished them and gave them away was sued after a recipient was injured and claimed the bike wasn’t fixed properly, Mencer said.

The liability concerned board members and they halted the program.

Now, recipients receiving bikes from Perry Helping Perry must sign a waiver, Mencer said. Recipients must be township residents and meet financial guidelines.

Since giving away the 100th bike, Mencer and his volunteers have given away an additional five bikes and have several others ready to go to new homes.

For some time, Mencer rehabbed the bikes himself but the number of donated bikes began to clutter his home.

He had plans to put a repair shop in the new location of the Perry Helping Perry Clothes Closet, but organizers quickly realized the space was needed for the store.

They found a new spot at Venture Mega Storage were they got a good deal for a 17-foot by 45-foot storage unit to house the bikes that need repairs and a workshop to do the work.

With the help of his friend Dennis Updike, Mencer does necessary repairs and makes sure that the bikes are road ready.

"(Updike) has bike shop experience and he has helped me a lot learning about repairing bikes," Mencer said. "He has the same heart as me when it come to giving kids a new bike."

Once the bikes are ready for a new owner, they are transferred to a storage shed near Perry High School where they can be picked up.

Right now, Mencer said they have a number of bicycles to get ready for new owners, but they are always accepting donations of any size and kind. Even if he can’t get the bike fit to ride, Mencer can often salvage the parts for another bike.

Monetary donations also can be made, he said. The money will be used to purchase needed parts and other materials.

Donated bikes can be dropped off at Waikem Subaru, 4231 Lincoln Way E, or by contacting Perry Helping Perry to arrange for a pickup.

