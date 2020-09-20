The contentious court battle over whether Ohio can have more than one drop box per county for receiving absentee ballots on Election Day has come down to this: What happens when the elections director leaves for a lunch break?

The bottom line in the legal dispute is over how literally to interpret a section of the Ohio Revised Code on absentee ballots that says "the elector may personally deliver it to the director. ...The return envelope shall be transmitted to the director in no other manner."

County elections officials already view having an employee receive a ballot at a drop box as meeting the legal requirement of it being personally delivered to the director.

That’s fine, says the office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose, because the elections director is on the site.

But that doesn’t mean that a county can have more than one drop box, apparently even if all are staffed by elections workers, LaRose contends.

Spokesman Jon Keeling explained the reasoning this way in an email: "There cannot be remote, unstaffed drop boxes all over a county because ‘the director’ is not at those remote locations. ‘The director’ and their staff ARE at the board’s office. ’The director’ would not be at those remote, unstaffed drop box locations. That’s why there can be drop boxes ONLY at the board’s office."

That begs the hair-splitting question of whether even the single drop box is legal if the director is not on the premises. If the director eats lunch in his or her office, does the voting remain legal, but if she or he goes across the street to grab a bite, the "out to lunch" sign must go up at the now-closed drop box?

"That’s a question best answered after the two active and pending cases on this subject are concluded" is all that Keeling would say.

The issue is far from trivial. Nearly 1.5 million Ohioans already have obtained an absentee-ballot application amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and LaRose estimates that up to a record-smashing half of the Buckeye State’s votes this fall could be absentees. Most ballots will be mailed in, but many voters are expected to show up at the drop boxes to hand theirs over.

Presumably all this will shake out in judicial rulings in the near future. Unless the judge is out to lunch, of course.

The fine print

Nobody was too surprised last week when a poll sponsored by an organization opposed to last year’s $1 billion nuclear-power bailout, House Bill 6, showed that most Ohio voters oppose the measure.

But buried within the findings is an unrelated nugget indicating that Mike DeWine remains highly popular in Ohio: 70% register a favorable opinion of the GOP governor.

Here’s another interesting note: He’s regarded more highly among Democrats (74% favorable) and independents (79%) than his fellow Republicans (60%), many of whom take issue with the health orders his administration has issued during the pandemic.

Award for Acton

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio’s former health director, took so much flak before resigning that it caused her anointed successor to quit about six hours after DeWine introduced her last week.

But Acton still has a dedicated following. And this week, she is to receive the Alumni Medalist Award from the Ohio State University Alumni Association.

The award is "the highest honor that the Alumni Association bestows … awarded to alumni who have gained national or international distinction as outstanding representatives of their chosen fields or professions, bringing extraordinary credit to the university and significant benefit to humankind," said Craig Friedman, a member of the association’s board of directors.

Acton earned her master’s degree in public health from the university in 1996 and was later a member of the OSU faculty.

