Canton man recalled how blast rocked New York City.

Before the terrorist attack of 9/11 shocked the world in 2001, an attack by suspected anarchists on 9/16 tugged at the hearts of Americans throughout the country in 1920.

A century ago, a bomb blew up on Wall Street. The New York financial district was thrown into chaos.

"The lunch rush was just beginning as a nondescript man driving a cart pressed an old horse forward on a mid-September day in 1920," said a brief article at the website fbi.com. :He stopped the animal and its heavy load in front of the U.S. Assay Office, across from the J. P. Morgan building in the heart of Wall Street. The driver got down and quickly disappeared into the crowd.

"Within minutes, the cart exploded into a hail of metal fragments—immediately killing more than 30 people and injuring some 300. The carnage was horrific, and the death toll kept rising as the day wore on and more victims succumbed."

One of the survivors was a Canton man.

His story

Headlines in The Evening Repository on Thursday Sept. 16, 1920, the day of the bombing announced the tragedy to readers in boldfaced banner-length type.

"MYSTERIOUS BLAST KILLS SCORE OR MORE," the afternoon newspaper reported on its front page.

Among those who survived who were closest to the explosion was Jacob Roth, described in the paper three days later as a former Canton man who "has narrow escape when bomb lets go in Wall Street."

"Blown against a window shield by the explosion which rocked Manhattan Island Thursday, Jacob Roth ... narrowly escaped death, and regaining consciousness after the bombing witnessed a carnage that sickened him."

The son of Canton residents Mr. and Mrs. William Roth, Roth lived in Canton before moving to New York City in June 1920 to work in the city's National Bank.

In a letter written the same day as the blast, Roth told his parents of the death and destruction he saw.

According to the Repository, that included "how people were blown or burned to death, trampled by frantic mobs, how glass rained from the shaken skyscrapers, and bits of metal and pieces of buildings were shattered and hurled through the air, and how soldiers created a semblance of order out of chaos 45 minutes after the first explosion."

Walking nearby

"I was on my way to lunch, and had I been but a few minutes earlier, as I usually am, no doubt I would be among the injured," he wrote. "I was walking up Williams Street on my way to lunch and was but four or five feet from Wall Street when this terrible deafening noise came. In a few seconds pieces of human bodies, automobiles and buildings covered the street before me."

When Roth came to his senses, he was "hanging on, or rather clinging to the iron bars of a window shield."

"The glass rained from the skyscrapers for fully five minutes," he wrote. "As soon as I convinced myself that I was not having a nightmare and something dreadful had happened, I rushed for Wall Street."

Roth wrote that he would never forget the dramatic gruesome story that unfolded.

"There, before me, all the way up Wall Street, from Williams to Broad streets, lay people, some blown beyond recognition, others struggling to their feet, only to be knocked down by the mobs pouring from the buildings, bleeding and frightened, howling, 'Run for your life! There's another one planted. It goes off at 12:30!'" wrote Roth.

"I don't know why I didn't run with them. Instead I worked my way to where I saw a young woman trying to raise herself by grasping the water plug. As I helped her I saw she was terribly injured, but when I want to lift her up I saw that her left leg below the knee was blown away," Roth wrote. "Some man rushed to her and to me, for the sight had sickened me. He carried her down the street and disappeared in the crowd that followed after him, eager for a glance at the victim.

"I am ashamed to say, that I started to cry and cried like a baby, but I could not help thinking of the narrow escape I had. I escaped with only a damaged hat and a torn pair of trousers."

The aftermath

Later in the afternoon, Roth returned to his nearby office at the bank to finish "some business that it was necessary to get through the clearing house."

Still, images of the aftermath of the tragedy stayed with him.

The article at the FBI's website history, citing as its source the book "Hopeless Cases: The Hunt for the Red Scare Terrorists Bombers" by Charles H. McCormick, notes that the people behind the 1920 Wall Street bombing never were brought to justice.

The FBI, the article said, "worked diligently, investigating up and down the East Coast, to trace the printing of these flyers." But,the effort was unsuccessful.

"Based on bomb attacks over the previous decade, the Bureau initially suspected followers of the Italian Anarchist Luigi Galleani," the historical article explains. "But the case couldn’t be proved, and the anarchist had fled the country.