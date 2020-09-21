In partnership with ArtsinStark and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, two sculptures celebrating two of the 11 greatest moments in professional football history were unveiled Friday.

These new sculptures are part of The ELEVEN, a multi-year public art project aimed at turning downtown Canton into an ongoing celebration of football through a walkable series of NFL-themed art.

A new small business, Miss Larana’s Alchemical Apothecary, recently opened on Fourth Street NW in downtown Canton. Welcome to the neighborhood!

Sahara Grille just relocated to the Belden Village Mall food court for residents in our community to enjoy.

