Lori Steineck CantonRep.com staff writer @lsteineck.REP

Tuesday

Sep 22, 2020 at 7:55 AM


Firefighters were still battling the 5 a.m. blaze at 7:30 a.m.

MALVERN Firefighters from several departments are battling an early morning blaze at the Colfor Manufacturing plant at state Routes 43 and 183, according to a dispatcher at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.


Firefighters were called to the plant at 3255 Alliance Road at 5 a.m., he said.


No injuries were reported.


Fire details were not yet available as firefighters continued to fight the fire.


Colfor, which is part of American Axle & Manufacturing, produces transmission shafts, transfer case shafts, axle shafts, and transmission gears for the automotive industry.


