New Franklin

• A man was charged Sept. 5 with criminal damaging after an argument with his cousin, who accused the man of having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. A witness said he saw the man flip over a chair and punch a hole in the wall. The man admitted the argument turned physical but said he did not damaged any property. The witness and cousin did not want to press charges for domestic violence.

• A man was issued a citation on Sept. 6 for driving under the influence of alcohol after failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop. A urine sample has been sent for testing.

• Someone tried to pry open doors and windows to get into a man’s unattached garage on Vanderhoof Road between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.

• A woman reported Sept. 7 her boyfriend began to hit her after she told him that she was pregnant. The boyfriend told police that the woman hit him first. Due to conflicting statements, no arrests were made.

• Someone stole a man’s identity between July 31 and Sept. 8 and used it to open two accounts with AT&T and Verizon. Both accounts were opened in Long Beach, Calif.

• During a traffic stop on Sept. 10, police found a meth pipe on the driver who then admitted there were more in the vehicle. Police found two marijuana pipes, another meth pipe and baggies with drugs. The driver was issued a summons and released.

• A 19-year-old man got drunk at a car meet Sept. 11 and reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend on the drive home and kept trying to jump out of the moving vehicle. An officer pulled over the speeding girlfriend and found the drunk underage man and cited him.

• Someone damaged a windshield on Pancake Lane between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sept. 11.

Coventry Township

• An alarm went off Sept. 4 at K Company and police went to check it out. An officer saw the gate was open and cut. Nothing appeared to be out of place. Four days later, the owner found catalytic converters had been stolen. Surveillance from that night showed a Chevy sedan enter the lot with a saw.

• A man returned home Sept. 5 on State Street to find his garage door open and his dirt bike dumped in the tall grass. DNA swabs were taken of the dirt bike’s handlebars.

• A 52-year-old woman stole baby back ribs, snow crabs and steaks from Acme on Sept. 5. The woman was tracked down by the license plate of the vehicle she got in. She admitted to police during a phone call that she stole the items so that she could throw a good birthday party for her sister. She then said she would come into the Police Department to pick up her summons for theft.

• Someone reported that they witnessed a white man in his 20s with a yellow backpack start cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle on Sept. 6 at R&R Engine and Machine. The witness called police and the man fled before they arrived.

• Someone stopped in front of a woman’s Rowen Street residence the night of Sept. 6 and used a flashlight to go onto her property and steal her son’s dirt bike. The incident was caught on the doorbell camera and DNA swabs have been collected.

• Someone stole a Joe Biden sign and a "Racism is a sin" sign Sept. 6 from a property on Steese Road.

• A pregnant woman told police Sept. 7 that a male housemate threatened to beat her up. The pregnant woman recorded the threats because she was scared he would do it. The 38-year-old housemate was arrested for menacing.

• Someone stole several checks worth $500 from a woman’s mailbox overnight Sept. 8. She has put a stop on those checks.

Green

• Someone entered a home being renovated Sept. 5 on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road and stole tools.

• Someone stole a man’s bicycle out of the back of his van on Birkdale Drive while it was parked overnight Sept. 6. The man told police he no idea who would’ve known the bicycle was in the van.

• A 23-year-old woman got in an argument with a Hampton Inn employee during check-out on Sept. 9 and assaulted the employee by punching her in the face. A client of the hotel tried to stop the assault and also was hit. The incident was captured on video and the woman was arrested for assault.

• A man pulled over for speeding Sept. 10 was found to have a warrant out of Parma. He also did not have a valid driver’s license. He was cited and turned over to Parma Police.

• During a traffic stop Sept. 11, two people were arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments and suspected meth was sent for testing. Both people were issued summonses and released.

• A couple tried to pay their bill at TGI Friday’s on Sept. 11 with a fake $50 bill. Officers found other fake money on the woman and a pipe on the man. The man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was charged with possession and knowledge of counterfeit money. The woman also had a warrant out of Wayne County and was turned over after being issued a summons. The man was released with a summons.

• A neighbor saw a man urinate in a driveway on Northwood Drive on Sept. 11 and called police. An officer found the 20-year-old man also had a pipe and marijuana. The man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A man reported Sept. 11 that someone used his information to open an account with Sprint in August and ran up a bill of $3,000 that has been sent to collections.

• Someone stole a woman’s Joe Biden sign from her yard on Steese Road on Sept. 11.

Springfield Township

9/1

A man got into a physical altercation with his wife Sept. 1 and reportedly pushed her to the ground and hit her. The wife attempted to leave the home in her vehicle and the husband reportedly tried to run her off the road. He then returned to the home, entered for a few minutes and then came back out yelling that he was going to kill everyone. He sped off in his vehicle and then witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of the bedroom window. A 10-year-old child was in the home when it was on fire but was able to flee safely. Police continue to investigate the incident.

• A man reported Sept. 1 that his daughter's ex-boyfriend came to the house and began demanding to know where the daughter was. The man advised the ex to leave, but he refused and made physical threats. The man called 911 and the ex ran away. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

• A woman reported on Sept. 1, that on Aug. 15, 2020, she went on Vova.com to order a pair of pants. The company is based out of France. The woman received a phone call from the website saying her credit card did not go through. The scammer requested her personal information to assist in the order. The woman ended up giving out her social security number, driver's license number, credit card number and banking information. The scammer then instructed the woman to download Quick Start and Cash App. This allowed the scammer to access the victim's phone, where she stored more personal information. The scammers then instructed the victim to purchase $500 in Google gift cards, peel off the back so the numbers are exposed, then give them the numbers, allowing the scammers to cash in the gift cards.

• Someone cut a woman’s catalytic converter while she was at work on S. Arlington Road on Sept. 3.

• Officers were called to assist Children's Services on Sept. 3 with an interview of the children and to make the mother vacate the premises. Children's Services asked the mother if they could do a house check and she refused. Children's Services did have an order to enter the property and officers found a man who had a protection order against him hiding downstairs. He was arrested on the violation of protection order and the jail refused to take him. The man has prior convictions, which made it a felony.

• A man had a vehicle towed on Aug. 31 but was unable to lock the vehicle at the new location. Someone stole items out of the vehicle between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.

• A witness and several Walmart employees reported on Sept. 4 that a baby was in the backseat of an empty black Hyundai in the parking lot of the store. A witness said that she was going to her car in the parking lot when she heard a baby crying. When she looked inside, she noticed a baby in a rear facing car seat in the back seat of the car. The car was not running, the windows were up and there was no one in or near the car. The doors to the vehicle were unlocked so the witness gave the baby some water. An officer verified that the baby was in the hot car, was warm but seemed to be okay. EMS was requested to respond for an evaluation. The officer ran the license plate and paged the mother in Walmart. She arrived on the scene and stated that she was sorry and that she never did anything like this before. She continued to state that she was only gone for 15 minutes to cash her check. The mother was detained and issued a summons. Coventry EMS responded and evaluated the baby. Children's Hospital requested that they transport the baby to the hospital for further evaluation by a physician. The mother rode with her baby in the ambulance to the hospital. Children's Services was contacted and the child was taken into the custody at the hospital for placement.

• Someone stole a Killian Road man’s Donald Trump sign overnight Sept. 4.

• Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle on Abington Road overnight Sept. 4.

• A man reported Sept. 5 that someone has been threatening to release derogatory photos of him via email if he does not send them money via bitcoin or Western Union.

• During a traffic stop for no license plate on Sept. 6, the driver was found to be under suspension. When questioned if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the driver reportedly said that there may be a bag of "speed". A meth pipe was also found tucked in a cushion of the seat. The driver was arrested for possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a summons. He was advised of his warrant, his vehicle was towed and he was released.

• A man was remodeling a home on Shelburn Road and reported that someone entered the property and stole more than $1,000 worth of tools overnight Sept. 6.

• A man was in his car at the Quality Inn with the door open on Sept. 7 when an officer approached and asked the man what he was doing. The man reportedly said he was on the phone. The officer asked where his phone was and the man said it was in his room. The officer then saw a needle cap in the door and the man denied it was his. The man had warrants and the officer detained him and found needles in the backseat. The man then said the needle cap in the door was his but the rest were not. He was issued a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments and released.

• During a traffic stop Sept. 7, an officer saw a bag of marijuana in the cup holder. The driver was detained and meth was also found in the vehicle. The driver did not have his license with him and said he did not know his social security number. He gave a fake name and birth date. Officers searched the car again and found a debit card with the driver’s real name on it. He had several warrants and was arrested summons for possession of drugs. He was turned over to Norton Police.