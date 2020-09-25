The Columbus Museum of Art will host a free Zoom conversation between the author and filmmaker on Saturday, Sept. 26

In May of 2018, poet and author Hanif Abdurraqib wrote an Alive cover story about artist and filmmaker Cameron Granger. "What is new or interesting, at least to me, is the way Blackness lives inside of the work Granger creates, and how ... he is both a voyeur of Black life but also someone who wants to honor it in a full and fleshed out way," Abdurraqib wrote. "There may be dead Black people in his creations, yes. But there is also an understanding that Black people do more than just die. Behind the image of every dead person is a full life, trailing behind, explicitly or implicitly."

It's an observation that carries over to Granger's "This Must Be the Place," a short film recently acquired by the Columbus Museum of Art. Underneath live-action scenes, found footage and autobiographical text, Granger features excerpts of Barack Obama's eulogy for former South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney, who was killed when a white supremacist gunman opened fire on Black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

Granger anchors the video with Obama's emphasis on grace, and tomorrow (Saturday, April 26) at 6 p.m., Granger and Abdurraqib will explore the significance of art and grace in a free Zoom conversation hosted by the Columbus Museum of Art (register to receive the Zoom link from CMA).



Watch "This Must Be the Place" below.

This Must Be The Place from Cameron A Granger on Vimeo.