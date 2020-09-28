The New York Times unearths Trump's tax returns, locals hold a candlelight vigil for Breonna Taylor and more from the weekend

On Sunday, the New York Times released a bombshell report that presented a deep dive into President Donald Trump’s taxes, which he has steadfastly refused to release to the public. If you’re looking for the bullet points, the Times has highlighted 18 key takeaways here, including: Trump paid no taxes at all in 11 of the 18 years the newspaper examined; he has reduced his tax bills using questionable methods; and, perhaps most troubling, the bill is soon coming due for hundreds of millions in loans that Trump personally guaranteed, which, should he win the election, would put creditors in an unenviable position of potentially foreclosing on the U.S. leader. The potential conflicts of interests are endless.

Trump, of course, has labeled the report “fake news,” which is basically a tic at this point, while remaining laser-focused on issues of national importance.

On Friday, Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her home by Louisville metro police, was the subject of a candlelight vigil outside of the Ohio Statehouse. The vigil for Taylor, organized by Kiara Yakita, occurred less than a week after a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge any of officers involved with Taylor’s death. In addition, a newly unveiled Kentucky State Police ballistics report doesn’t support Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s assertion that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot a police officer in the leg the night she was killed. Cameron has yet to reply to questions from the Courier Journal in regards to the report, or any of the other troubling questions the newspaper has posed regarding the Taylor decision.

This morning, CJR posted a damning report on the Columbus Dispatch and the paper's historic lack of diversity that should inspire some difficult conversations both inside of the building and within the community at large. Headlined “Ohio’s Whitest Home Newspaper,” the deep dive from former Dispatch reporter Marion Renault is the end result of more than 30 interviews with former and current staffers, interns, readers and at least one Alive columnist (“It doesn’t reflect the values of the city; it reflects the values of the city trying to get past the protests,” said Scott Woods of the paper’s coverage of recent Black Lives Matter actions). It's also another needed reminder that, as an industry, we all have to do better across the board.