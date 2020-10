The most-visited stories from columbusalive.com for the week of Sept. 21-27

1. Bexley alumnus requests Hall of Fame removal as fallout from racist online attacks continues

2. Daily Distraction: Mark the first day of fall by watching Mitch McConnell trip

3. The Other Columbus: The joy of record collecting, Columbus-style

4. Weekend Wanderlust: You can't go a day without Dayton

5. Takeout dining review: Vegan eaters can get a fast-food fix at Village Taco