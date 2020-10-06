The Van Halen guitarist died at age 65 following a battle with cancer

Eddie Van Halen, longtime guitarist for popular rock band Van Halen, has died at age 65 following a battle with cancer.

Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, confirmed the news on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/kQqDV7pulR

— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen)October 6, 2020

Van Halen was easily one of the most influential guitar players of his generation, a musician whose flash and technical prowess are captured in videos like the one posted below, which also includes a warning commiserate with his admirable skillset: "This video may cause serious injury or death. Side effects may include melting of face due to awesomeness, hair falling out, and [causing your] eyes and ears to explode!"