A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including She Burns Bright, Brian Harnetty, Chase Rice and more

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Oct. 7:

John Schwab and Hadden Sayers at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 p.m.

Thursday:

Chase Rice at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.

Friday:

Japanese B-Sides, Paper Airplane, Keith Jenkins at Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.She Burns Bright, featuring Sarah Asher, Betty Bangs, Amy Turn Sharp, Soft Moss Dance Club and more, at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7 p.m., plus livestream.Brian Harnetty livestream at 8 p.m. via the Fuse Factory's Factory Streams: Live Vids for Covid.

Saturday:

Smith & Myers of Shinedown at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.The Spikedrivers at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m. Urban Jazz Coalition at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m., plus livestream.The Castros livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.

Sunday:

Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.