A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including She Burns Bright, Brian Harnetty, Chase Rice and more
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Wednesday, Oct. 7:John Schwab and Hadden Sayers at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 p.m.
Thursday:Chase Rice at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.
Friday:Japanese B-Sides, Paper Airplane, Keith Jenkins at Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.
She Burns Bright, featuring Sarah Asher, Betty Bangs, Amy Turn Sharp, Soft Moss Dance Club and more, at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7 p.m., plus livestream.
Brian Harnetty livestream at 8 p.m. via the Fuse Factory's Factory Streams: Live Vids for Covid.
Saturday:Smith & Myers of Shinedown at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.
The Spikedrivers at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m. Urban Jazz Coalition at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m., plus livestream.
The Castros livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.
Sunday:Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m.
To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.