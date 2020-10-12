The Dispatch goes deep on rising 2020 violence, LeBron wins ring number four and more happenings from the weekend

Over the weekend, the Dispatch shared the first in a four-part series centered on the city’s current spike in violence, the second of which was posted today. This latest installment, reported by Dispatch aces Holly Zachariah and Mike Wagner, opens with a stray bullet striking and killing Ellen Lakey, 64, as she brews her morning cup of decaffeinated coffee in her home on Parsons Avenue.

“No one was trying to hurt my mom directly, but the violence around our city this summer is out of control,” said Ellen’s 37-year-old daughter, Tania Lakey. “The death toll just keeps climbing, and I hope this summer will lead to real change. I hated that my mom’s life ended this way.”

The piece, which you should read in full, goes on to tell the stories of a handful of the people killed in 2020, each profile existing as a vivid, painful snapshot of a life lost, or, perhaps more accurately, a wound not yet healed.

The city’s rise in violence continued over the weekend when Ohio State student Chase Meola was shot and killed in the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 11. Police said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance that occurred at a party in the area. Kinte Mitchell Jr., 18, who was positively identified as the shooter, was located several blocks away and has been charged with murder in Meola’s death.

Akron’s own LeBron James (who attended high school at my alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, fwiw) captured his fourth NBA title when the Los Angeles Lakers dispatched of the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday, winning the best of seven series 4-2. The championship series concluded a successful return to play for the NBA, which didn’t register a single positive player test during the four months spent in the Florida “bubble” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Soccer hasn’t been as fortunate, with a rash of positive cases leading to multiple league postponements, including the Crew’s Sunday match against Orlando, which was scuttled after a pair of Columbus staffers tested positive for COVID.

In more positive, er, make that uplifting sporting news, the Browns are somehow 4-1.