A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Montell Jordan, Steadfast fest, Nothin', Joe Peppercorn and Dan Gerken, Natural Sway, Fitz & the Tantrums and more.

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Nothin' and the Wonderfool on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.Linden Hollow and the Devil Doves double album release party at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.

Thursday:

Rezz at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.Joe Peppercorn and Dan Gerken on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.Andy Frasco at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6:30 p.m.Deeptones vinyl release at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.

Friday:

Fitz & the Tantrums at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.Zoo Trippin' and Courtney from Work at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m.Carbon Leaf at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Steadfast and Friends virtual festival featuring Motherfolk, Playing to Vapors, Bonelang and more from 4-11 p.m.Montell Jordan and Carl Thomas at Westland Mall Drive-In at 5 p.m.Lindsay Jordan and Caroline Louise at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 8 p.m., plus livestream.Natural Sway and Brian Baker on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.Rumpke Mountain Boys at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 2 and 6 p.m.The Secret Life of Houseplants livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.

Sunday:

Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.