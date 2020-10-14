A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Montell Jordan, Steadfast fest, Nothin', Joe Peppercorn and Dan Gerken, Natural Sway, Fitz & the Tantrums and more.
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Wednesday, Oct. 14:Nothin' and the Wonderfool on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.
Linden Hollow and the Devil Doves double album release party at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.
Thursday:Rezz at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.
Joe Peppercorn and Dan Gerken on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.
Andy Frasco at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6:30 p.m.
Deeptones vinyl release at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.
Friday:Fitz & the Tantrums at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.
Zoo Trippin' and Courtney from Work at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m.
Carbon Leaf at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 & 8:30 p.m.
Saturday:Steadfast and Friends virtual festival featuring Motherfolk, Playing to Vapors, Bonelang and more from 4-11 p.m.
Montell Jordan and Carl Thomas at Westland Mall Drive-In at 5 p.m.
Lindsay Jordan and Caroline Louise at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 8 p.m., plus livestream.
Natural Sway and Brian Baker on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.
Rumpke Mountain Boys at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 2 and 6 p.m.
The Secret Life of Houseplants livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.
Sunday:Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7 p.m.
