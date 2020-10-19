COVID fuels a developing eviction crisis, the Buckeyes gear up for the start of the Big Ten season and more from around the city

With the COVID pandemic showing little sign of abating, and the government appearing to have little interest in either slowing the viral spread or aiding citizens hammered by the economic devastation it has caused, we’re fast approaching yet another cliff, with the Dispatch reporting that money for eviction aid is dwindling.

A report commissioned by the National Council of State Housing Agencies referenced by the Dispatch estimated that, as of Sept. 14, between 250,000 and 400,000 Ohio renter households were unable to pay their rent and were at risk of eviction.

Read more about the changing landscape of evictions in Franklin County here.

***

Following a coronavirus-driven delay, the Big Ten is set to kick off the new college football season this weekend, with Ohio State opening at home against Nebraska at the Horseshoe on Saturday. One thing that will be absent from the stadium, though? Fans.

When the Big Ten reinstated football, it did so under the stipulation that only family members could attend the games in person (tailgating is similarly banned).

“We're really worried about the large gatherings and watch parties and tailgating that people will do,” OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith told the Dispatch, which estimated attendance will be around 1,600 for the home opener. “Just be smart. Watch the game with people you know, people you know are negative [from COVID-19]. Don't create these large super-spreaders.”

***

The Columbus Crew ended a long winless drought with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday, while the Browns reverted to the season-opening form it displayed in getting dismantled by the Baltimore Ravens in week one, falling to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 38-7 on Sunday.