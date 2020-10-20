Wackiness, catchy hooks abound in the video for new song 'Mars, the God of War'

Over the summer, New Zealand quartet The Beths released a new album, Jump Rope Gazers, which continues the band's pattern of releasing wickedly catchy guitar rock.

We previously told you about the video for "Out of Sight," and now the band is back with a fun new visual for "Mars, the God of War." Beths singer Elizabeth Stokes describes it this way in a press release: “The video has a really silly energy that everyone really embraced. With NZ being COVID-free, there’s a real palpable joy and euphoria in being able to get together and make something. We feel very lucky."

"COVID-free." Imagine that. Sigh.

Welp, at least we can live vicariously through the Beths. Watch the video "Mars, the God of War" below. The Beths will also livestream a performance from Auckland Town Hall on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. via Bandcamp (tickets available here).