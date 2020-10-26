Crowds ignored ongoing COVID-19 spikes to gather for Ohio State's season opener and a visit from President Donald Trump, while the New York Times featured a local art legend

Ohio State football returned on Saturday, with the Buckeyes dismantling the Nebraska Cornhuskers 52-17. The victory might still prove to be a net loss for the city, though, as social media feeds filled with gameday photos of crowded house parties and long lines to enter campus and Short North bars. This despite Ohio repeatedly setting record daily highs for coronavirus cases over the last couple of weeks. Campus bar Midway on High was cited by liquor control for having too many people inside (five patrons were also cited for underage consumption, the Dispatch reported). The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and the bar owners could face fines and changes to their liquor permits.

***

In other potential weekend superspreader news, on Saturday President Donald Trump visited Circleville, previous site of an entirely different display focused on large orange objects. “On CNN all they’re talking about is COVID — COVID, COVID, COVID,” Trump said, channeling a pandemic-era Jan Brady. “If a plane goes down with 500 people, they don’t talk about it. They’re trying to scare everybody.” While there have been zero unreported plane crashes in recent days, coronavirus cases are on a steep climb nationwide. Expect the spike to continue, as the Dispatch reported that thousands joined for hours at the Circleville event, a large majority without masks.

***

While things didn’t look promising early for the Browns, and in particular quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ended the first quarter 0-5 with an interception, things quickly took a turn in the team’s game against in-state rivals the Cincinnati Bengals. After the rough start, Mayfield completed 22 of his next 23 passes, with the lone incompletion being a spike to stop the clock, tossing his fifth and final touchdown pass with 10 seconds to go in the game, leading the Browns to a 37-34 come from behind victory. The Browns are now somehow 5-2.

***

Finally, late Columbus artist Elijah Pierce is the subject of a recent New York Times feature, centered on a new exhibit opening at Philadelphia museum the Barnes Foundation.

The newspaper writes:

In the exhibition’s catalog, Thom Collins, the executive director of the Barnes, said the Philadelphia museum sought “not to repaint Pierce as an activist, a term he would likely reject, but to present his aesthetic themes and philosophical concerns as ones that were, and are, vital and relevant. Like that of any great artist, Pierce’s body of work invites deep reflection. His wood carvings compel us to consider the complexities of what it means to be alive and to bear witness to our present moment.”