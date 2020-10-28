Buy some stuff to help indie venues and promoters

Independent Venue Week wraps up on Friday, Oct. 30, though for some reason the only Columbus venue listed as part of the campaign is the Phenix Banquet Center. Because we've all been to so many sweaty, legendary rock shows at the Phenix...

Still, IVW's heart is in the right place, with daily programming from independent venues and an online auction raising money for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. Right now, you can get a pair of original seats from Merriweather Post Pavilion for $226, a hand-drawn Bill Frisell print for $130, an original watercolor painting by Alison Mosshart for $1,100 and more.

Our city's independent venues and promoters need your help. Check out our listings of livestreams and socially distant concerts, where you can find links to buy tickets to shows and livestreams. Also, Archie Fox Live, which has booked countless shows at Ace of Cups and other venues, recently launched a merch fundraiser, with T-shirts, tote bags, pins and more for sale. Do what you can to make sure Columbus musicians have places to play some day when COVID recedes.