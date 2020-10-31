After failing to reach an agreement with its FCC lease holder, the local alternative rock station will abandon the radio airwaves after 30 years, embracing a fully digital future

After failing to come to an agreement with the owner of its FCC license, the long-running alternative rock station CD102.5 will abandon the airwaves on Sunday, Nov. 1, shifting exclusively to a digital streaming platform.

"With the connectivity of the internet in cars and homes, with smart phones and smart devices, the digital world is the future," the station wrote in a statement posted to Facebook this afternoon. "As we move exclusively to the digital realm, we will have more freedom to play the music that YOU want to hear — to promote local artists, to engage with the community, and to do all of the things that we’ve always done — but better!"

The station has been on on-air presence for 30 years, maintaining a heavy focus on the Columbus scene throughout that time. When CD102.5 celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2015, Columbus Monthly noted this local focus in a feature, writing in part, "The station’s longevity and entrenchment in the community is a blessing and a curse. 'People don’t realize how unique we are because they’re used to it," owner Randy Malloy said.'"

Now listeners will have to get used to hearing the station in a solely digital format, which is just one more challenge in a difficult year marred by coronavirus-driven closures that have completely upended the concert industry.

“It kind of feels like the Wild West out there right now ... and I don’t think anybody has a handle on exactly what to do, from medical professionals and politicians to the average music venue owner," Malloy told Alive in June, three months into the ongoing closure of Big Room Bar, the concert venue that shares a Brewery District space with the radio station. "We’re all just trying to make our way.”

Having been through a similar transition last summer here with Alive, we're confident Malloy and Co. can successfully navigate this new path.